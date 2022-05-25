SUNRISE SUMMIT – The starting pitcher, point guard and quarterback of Hampshire High was honored with the J. Holland and Anita Rannells Award at the HHS athletic banquet on Monday night.
After back-to-back years of virtual ceremonies, the Rannells Award, given to the student-athlete whom coaches believe best represents the highest standard of Trojan athletics, was issued in person to 3-sport athlete Alex Hott.
“It’s a huge honor,” said Hott just minutes after receiving the award.
“Since my freshman year it has been something I have wanted to accomplish. I wouldn’t want my high school career to end any other way.”
Alex Hott won the award over 3-sport standouts Alexandrea Kile and Zachary Hill.
Hill and Hott have been lifelong friends, playing sports together since they were in diapers.
“Everything he won, he earned,” said Zack Hill on seeing his best friend win the Rannells Award.
“I can’t think of anyone more deserving.”
Hott was humbled by the pinnacle award and mentioned how it felt to be a finalist with outstanding athletes like Hill and Kile.
“I have been impressed with Alex Kile since her freshman year and know how hard Zack works to get to where he’s at,” said Hott.
Alex Kile remained modest when speaking about her being a finalist.
“Just to be up there, I was very honored,” said Kile.
“I really didn’t think I would even be there, but God works in mysterious ways.”
Hill echoed the sentiments expressed by his peers.
“It meant the world to me. It’s something I will never forget.”
Trojan baseball coach Chad VanMeter didn’t hold back when complimenting his superstar athlete.
“Alex is a once in a lifetime athlete,” said VanMeter.
“He started all 4 years for us and is one of the best hitters I ever coached. He leads on and off the field by example.”
Hampshire’s athletic director Trey Stewart pointed out Hott’s accomplishments both on and off the field.
“Alex is what coaches dream of,” said Stewart.
“He is a tremendous kid to be around. He is a coach on the field and does all of that while maintaining a 4.39 GPA, which speaks for itself.”
Looking forward Alex Hott plans to attend Liberty University online to attain a degree in accounting. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.