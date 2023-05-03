Shorthanded Hampshire fails to place in area meet
FROSTBURG – It’s not easy competing against some of the best teams in the region without a full lineup of athletes.
Due to commitments elsewhere, many Trojan track athletes did not compete in the all-area meet.
On the girls side, Allegany ran away with the All-Area title scoring 134 points. Mountain Ridge finished second (108) while Fort Hill took bronze (82).
Hampshire as a team wound up with 48 points, tied for fourth place with Frankfort.
“It was good for us to find out who could step in and take over when there are some kids out,” said HHS track coach Duane Colebank.
“If we are all healthy and strong, we should be pretty solid.”
Freshman Bailey Nichols set a PR in the 3200 meters with a time of 12:33.83, which was good enough for first place.
Lynnea Clark finished second in the 100 (13.62) and 200 meter dashes (28.44).
Giovanna Matthews grabbed second in the 400 meters with a time of 1:04.93.
In the field, Kaylie Hall set a PR in the shot put with a heave of 32-03.25.
Hampshire’s 4x100 shuttle hurdles team of Elowyn Boward, Alicyn Eversole, Abby Hall and Lydia Moreland finished third with a time of 1:19.32.
On the boys side, Hampshire scored 37 points which landed them sixth out of eight teams. Keyser captured first place with 122 points, Mountain Ridge grabbed second (99) and Fort Hill took third (98).
“The guys keep on improving and that’s what we want,” said Colebank.
Justin Frazer posted a PR in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:06.57, placing him second.
Senior Grant Hicks chucked a discus 141-00, which landed him a silver medal.
The 4x100 relay team of Zach Haines, Jon Moreland, Dom Strawn and Trenton Timbrook posted a time of 47.38 which placed them third overall.
“This week we are going to do some different things so we can get the kids ready for regionals,” said Colebank.
The Trojans were back on the track last night hosting PVC’s at Rannells Field. o
