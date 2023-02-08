SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was a busy week for the Trojans as they faced three teams in four days. It started on Tuesday night with a loss to Frankfort, then the Trojans bounced back for a sectional win over Berkeley Springs. Hampshire crossed the Potomac River on Friday night to play against Allegany and the Campers came away victorious.
Frankfort 35 HHS 32
This game was a tale of two 12-point halves. In the first half, Hampshire allowed only 12 points to the visiting Falcons, establishing a 20-12 lead at intermission.
“Our team defense was as strong in the first half as any I have seen,” said coach Troy Crane after the game.
In the second half, Frankfort made some adjustments and held Hampshire to just 12 points. Meanwhile, Frankfort found some offense, thanks to Larae Grove who scored 13 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Frankfort snag the come-from-behind victory.
“We were settling for 3’s,” explained coach Crane on the lack of scoring in the second half.
“Statistically, we only have one good 3-point shooter. When we were swinging it from side-to-side and attacking the seams, everything was opening up for us, but it’s a rhythm thing.”
Foul shooting hurt the Trojans as well going 5-for-12 (41%) from the charity stripe, with six misses in the second half.
“When the foul shots aren’t hitting, then the confidence on your shooting goes down,” said Crane.
“We had the people we needed on the line, but it didn’t work out. It is what it is.”
Statistically Izzy Blomquist led Hampshire with 12 points, 3 assists and 4 steals. Liz Pryor scored 9 points with 6 rebounds and 2 blocks. Hannah Ault finished with 9 points and 3 assists. Mulledy Jane Cook chipped in 3 points. Carisma Shanholtz pulled down 5 boards and Jaden Kerns had 2 steals. Larae Grove led Frankfort with 18 points while Arin Lease tossed in 8.
“When we play a pack line defense, it’s important that everybody sees the ball,” said Crane.
“Everybody has to step up and stop drives and in the second half for some reason or another, she (Grove) was getting through.”
HHS 40 Berkeley Springs 10
The Trojans took care of business last Wednesday with a lopsided road victory over Berkeley Springs. Hannah Ault led Hampshire with 13 points, 4 steals and 3 assists while PG Izzy Blomquist also finished with 13. Dani Knight scored 5 points and pulled down 5 rebounds. In the paint, Liz Pryor scored 4 points and Mulledy Jane Cook finished with 2 points and 5 rebounds. Carisma Shanholtz dished out 2 assists, while Natalie Sions was credited with 2 steals and Ava Call had 3 swipes. Kora McBride tossed in 3 points and added 2 steals.
“Kora had some really good moments,” said Crane after the game.
“She is showing great growth.”
The win over Berkeley Springs keeps the Trojans in the driver’s seat to secure home court advantage for the sectional playoffs.
Allegany 51 HHS 32
The Campers stormed out to a 14-8 lead after the first eight minutes of play and never looked back. The 2-3 zone caused problems for the Trojan offense as they posted only 32 points.
“They scouted us and knew we were shooting poorly as a team,” said Crane.
“Inside, they took away Liz and they pretty much said we will let you take those shots from the outside.”
Unfortunately for the Trojans the outside shot wasn’t hitting as the Campers ran away with the win.
Izzy Blomquist led Hampshire with 17 points. Avery Miller was the top scorer of the game with 20 points while Olivia Looker added 15 for the Campers. o
HHS Girls Basketball
Record: 11-8
Last week
Lost to Frankfort 35-32
Beat Berkeley Springs 40-10
Lost to Allegany 51-32
On deck
Wed. Feb. 8, vs. Keyser, 7:30 p.m.
Tue. Feb. 14, at University, 7:30 p.m.
HHS Varsity
Frankfort 35 HHS 32
Hannah Ault 3 1 0-0 9 3 assists
Izzy Blomquist 2 2 2-6 12 3 assists, 4 steals
Liz Pryor 3 0 3-6 9 6 rebounds, 2 blocks
Carisma Shanholtz 5 rebounds
M.J. Cook 0 1 0-0 3
Jaden Kerns 2 steals
HHS 40 Berkeley Springs 10
Hannah Ault 3 2 1-2 13 3 assists, 4 steals
Izzy Blomquist 2 3 0-0 13
Liz Pryor 2 0 0-1 4
Carisma Shanholtz 2 assists
M.J. Cook 1 0 0-0 2 5 rebounds
Dani Knight 1 1 0-0 5 5 rebounds
Kora McBride 1 0 1-2 3 2 steals,
Natalie Sions 2 steals
Ava Call 3 steals
Allegany 51 HHS 32
Hanna Ault 1 1 0-2 5 3 assists
Izzy Blomquist 2 4 1-2 17
Liz Pryor 2 0 0-0 4
Carisma Shanholtz 4 rebounds
MJ Cook 1 0 0-0 2 4 rebounds
Jaden Kerns 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Della Knight 1 0 0-0 2 4 rebounds
Kora McBride 2 steals
Olivia Baxter 1 0 0-0 2
HHS JV
HHS 41 Frankfort 23
Ava Call 1 0 2-2 4 4 assists, 3 steals
Jaleigh Dixon 2 0 0-0 4
Hailee Jenkins 0 0 1-2 1 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Natalie Sions 5 0 2-4 12 4 rebounds, 5 steals
Della Knight 1 0 0-0 2
Kora McBride 0 1 0-0 3
Olivia Baxter 0 3 0-0 9 2 assists, 4 steals
Colleen Hott 0 1 0-0 3
Alexa Carr 0 1 0-0 3
HHS 41 Allegany 12
Ava Call 3 0 1-4 7
Jaleigh Dixon 2 0 0-0 4
Hailee Jenkins 3 assists
Natalie Sions 0 0 1-2 4 rebounds
Della Knight 6 0 1-2 13
Kora McBride 1 0 0-0 2 3 rebounds
Olivia Baxter 1 4 0-0 14 6 steals
Colleen Hott 3 assists, 3 steals
Hannah Haines 0 0 0-1 0
Shaina Dulaneey 0 0 0-0 4 rebounds
JV Record 11-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.