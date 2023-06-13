MORGANTOWN – Believe it or not, Brett Yormark is still a couple of weeks shy of celebrating his one-year anniversary as the Big 12 Conference’s commissioner.

And, although the official announcement of his hiring was June 29, 2022, he didn’t actually begin duties with the conference until Aug. 1. Since then, the Big 12 has gone from a collection of schools uncertain of its place at the table within the Power 5 to a position of strength, today arguably the third-most stable league in the country behind the SEC and Big Ten.

