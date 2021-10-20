It has long been said that during the middle of October, big bucks go underground so they can prep for the coming rut. While this is a hotly debated topic, there is certainly no shortage of doe movement during this time of year. If you can find the oaks, as well as any other hot food source, there will certainly be does hitting it.
With November right around the corner, now is a great time to sharpen your skills and fill your freezer with venison by taking a doe or 2.
Last week, my best friend, Brandon Martin, and I headed to a piece of property I have permission to hunt with hopes of taking a doe or 2 because we are both running low on deer burger.
As we pulled into the property, the weather felt right, as there was a slight crispness to the air that had not been there at that point in the fall. As we loaded our backs with treestands, we conversed about various things, then started our hike into the area we intended to hunt.
After a quick 10-minute walk up a ridge, I dropped Brandon off on an old 2-track that had white oaks on both sides, which were dropping acorns like rain. There was also a freshly made scrape on the old road, which is always a great sign for mid-October. As Brandon looked for a good tree to climb, I turned and started down through a grown-up field, onto a small finger ridge on the other side of a ravine.
As I ascended the small ridge, I side hilled around until I came to a small bench close to a bedding area I had scouted last winter. Slowing down, I began to look for the perfect tree, which would give me a good, clear shot, to the acorns that littered the ground.
After a minute or 2 of looking, a small white Oak caught my eye, and I unpacked, then began ascending it. Once I got settled in, I pulled my phone out and began grading papers through our online school app. It is honestly amazing how much grading I complete while in a tree. I’m honestly a bit more productive during the hunting season, so long as I have cell phone service.
There was a slight easterly breeze, which plagued us for almost 2 weeks. With that being said, it set up perfect for the place I was in, being that it was blowing directly from the bedding area to me. Around 5:30, I was startled by a pair of does that came in behind me. They had not detected me somehow and were feeding on acorns roughly 75 yards away. I honestly hadn’t thought I would see deer that early, but since they hadn’t seen me yet, I was able to turn around and grab my bow with hopes they would work into range.
After a solid half-hour of watching the pair of antlerless deer gorge themselves on acorns, they slowly wandered off in another direction, and I placed my bow back up on its hanger, thinking that the evening was most likely going to come to a close without firing a shot.
Just before dark, I heard the familiar sound of footsteps off to my right and turned to see a lone doe walking straight to me.
I noticed it was going to slip into the shooting lane roughly 15 yards from my tree, and I quickly, but efficiently, picked my bow up again. As the deer’s head went behind a tree, I went to full draw and gave a light grunt with my mouth as it entered the opening, providing a perfect shot.
Bearing down on the lungs, I squeezed the trigger on the release, and the ever-so-sweet thud of the arrow hitting the cavity echoed through the small valley. After a bit of commotion from the deer running, all fell silent.
I waited until complete dark, then went down to find my arrow and take up the trail. This was an easy task, as the arrow was coated with lung blood, and the deer only made it about 75 yards before piling up in a deadfall.
I typically do not shoot many does in October, but since I was in a bit of a meat crisis, even after shooting that buck 2 weeks ago, I decided to go ahead and take a doe just to be safe. The best hunting is ahead of us, and I cannot wait. Make sure to start spending as much time in the woods as possible over the next 6 weeks, as this is the time we live for. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.