Our ninth annual Bicycle Fun Ride will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, beginning at 10 a.m. The ride will cover the 10-mile stretch from Capon Bridge to Yellow Spring along Cacapon River Road.
We will start and end at the old Capon Bridge Middle School. Drinks and snacks will be provided for all participants before, during, and after the ride. As he has in the past, Ken Caldwell is doing a lot of the legwork for the ride. He says that drivers on Cacapon River Road are used to seeing bikers on that road, so traffic shouldn’t be a problem.
We chose a longer but flatter course, which should please some of the less accomplished riders. Ken has even offered to hold a short informational meeting before the ride to cover bike safety and etiquette when riding a public road.
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor its next BINGO! event on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park. The doors will open at 5:00 pm, and games will run from 6:00 until 9:00 pm. Concessions, including hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, nachos, chips, candy, and drinks, will be available at the Conference Center before and during the games.
Rates for the event will be as follows:
Book of 16 game cards will cost $20; second book of 16 game cards will cost $10
Payouts for winners will be based on the number of players:
50 and under payout is $40 per winner; 51 to 99 payout is $50 per winner; 100 and over payout is $70 per winner
We’ve added two big money games, with a winning payout of $100 for each one. In addition to BINGO, we will feature other games of chance, including tips, a 50/50 raffle, and “The Joker’s Wild,” a game in which two lucky winners will be able to choose a card with a chance to win a jackpot of $1,500 that will grow each time the winning card isn’t chosen. Come on out for an enjoyable evening of playing the games that young and old alike love to play
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is available for rentals. The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals. Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, a private conference room, and a state-of-the-art sound system.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Full Day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Disc Golf Course at Camp Walker
When planning your outdoor activities, don’t forget about the Camp Walker Disc Golf Course. We have made several improvements to the course over the past year. We installed tee-marker posts for all the holes to make each teeing area more visible. We are also providing scorecards and course maps, both of which can be found in the mailbox beside the first tee. The first tee is located on the flat ground out past the pavilion, where the road turns to the left and starts down over the hill toward the exit to the park. We have also installed new tee markers with the Camp Walker logo on them for each hole.
If you’re looking for a disc to play at Camp Walker, then we have several options for you. We have Skeeters, which are all-purpose discs that are suitable for every shot, for sale in the HCP&R office for just $7.00 each. We also have commemorative glow-in-the-dark drivers and putters that have the official Camp Walker logo on them for $15.00 each. All proceeds from the sale of these discs go for improvements to the course. If you haven’t been out to Camp Walker to play the course, you really need to take an hour or so and try it. Plus, it’s free to play. Now that’s a deal I know you don’t want to miss! o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.