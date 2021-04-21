After a 699 day hiatus, the Trojan ace slices up the Patriots 3-2 on opening day
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Senior Tra Bryson pounded the strike zone last Tuesday tossing 55 strikes on 89 pitches for 7 strikeouts in 5.1 innings of action to lead the Trojans to a 3-2 victory over visiting Washington.
“We are going to ask Tra to do a lot for us this year,” said Trojan coach Chad VanMeter.
“He has been here every day, he has worked hard in the offseason, and we rode his back most of the game and he got big outs when we needed them.”
Alex Hott will be the Trojan on record as the player to end the scoring drought for the Trojans as the leadoff hitter touched home plate for the 1st Hampshire run in 699 days. HHS last tallied a vertical line on the board on May 15, 2019 against Jefferson.
After 16,776 hours, baseball was officially back at Hampshire High.
Opening day was absolutely perfect for baseball as a pleasant and warm afternoon turned into a brisk, yet cheerful evening.
“It’s just good to be able to be out on the field again,” said coach Chad VanMeter.
“After not having a season last year, it felt good to get the guys out there. It was a beautiful day, baseball weather, under the lights, and when you pick up a win against a good sectional opponent, you can’t ask for much more.”
The long time between official games caused some bumps in the road for Hampshire that included capitalizing on run scoring opportunities.
“We gotta work on the little things,” said VanMeter.
“We stranded a lot of base runners. And like I’ve said before, hitting is the last thing to come.”
The Trojans were able to muster up enough runs as Cohen Mowery led the team with 2 hits. Tra Bryson, Grant Landis, Wes Landis, R.J. Hulver, and Colin Hott each finished with 1 hit.
“We got big hits when we needed them and we got some good pitching as well.”
Hampshire: 11
Berkeley Springs: 0
Alex Hott picked up the win on the mound for Hampshire as Grant Landis led the team in hits with 2. Cohen Mowery had an impressive day on the basepaths racking up 3 stolen bases.
The Trojans improved to 2-0 on the season. This week the Trojans play Spring Mills, Washington and Jefferson. ο
