Colin Hott hat trick helps Hampshire hose Spartans 5-2
CUMBERLAND – The nets have been unkind to the Trojan kickers as of late, and heading into Saturday’s contest in Cumberland, Hampshire’s team was ready to explode.
Senior Colin Hott splashed his boots with 3 goals, leading the Trojans over Bishop Walsh 5-2.
“We were back to our old selves … not being selfish,” said Hott. “We were attacking the middle 3rd and finding the back of the net on every possible opportunity.”
The Trojans set the tone early, as Dylan Streisel tallied the 1st goal on a nice cross from “Double Down” Dom Strawn to make it 1-0.
Getting an early lead is a strategy that pays off for the Trojans, especially when decelerating the opposition’s attack, according to head coach Robby Hott.
“Our team definitely plays better when we are scoring early, especially when we are stopping the other team’s attack,” said Hott. “These guys tend to want to sit back and play more defensive when losing, which is counterproductive to slowing down the other team’s attack.”
Goalkeeper Mason Hott agreed that the team, specifically the defense, plays better when the Trojans grab an early lead.
“I still got to do my thing, whether we are winning or losing, but it does calm you down a bit when you are up,” said Mason Hott. “In those games (where) we didn’t score, it felt like a lot of pressure.”
“Double Down” Dom doubled his assists on the stat sheet with a beautiful cross to Colin Hott, who volleyed the ball to the back of the net to make it 2-0 Trojans. The 1st half scoring didn’t stop, as Dylan Streisel blasted a corner kick to Hott, who scored his 2nd goal of the day for a 3-0 lead.
Bishop Walsh was able to find the net in the 1st half on a penalty kick, giving Hampshire a 2-goal lead at halftime.
In the 2nd half, the scoring continued as Colin Hott took a free kick and found Jordan Gray, who buried the biscuit, giving HHS a 4-1 edge.
BW bounced back with another goal off a PK, as keeper Mason Hott fouled a Spartan in the box.
Colin Hott completed his hat trick with an unassisted goal before the final horn. Mason Hott had 7 saves on the day.
Next up for the Trojans is a trip to Cumberland to play Fort Hill on Thursday, Oct. 7., starting at 7 p.m. ο
