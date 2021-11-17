’61 perfect season survived close calls
ROMNEY — The incredible Blue Angel play against Beall that saved the undefeated season for the 1961 Romney Pioneers wasn’t their only close call 60 years ago this month.
Half of the victories were by a touchdown or less as RHS rolled to a 9-0 record that stands as the last perfect record for Romney High (the school closed in 1964) and, indeed, the last in Hampshire County history.
The only disappointment for the Pioneers is that they missed the state playoffs. Only 2 teams were chosen to play for the championship.
“We got down to the very end of the season and we kept being ranked fourth or fifth,” Dick Miller, then a senior quarterback, remembered in 2011 on the 50th anniversary of fthe team.
One drawback was that Romney had only nine games, a result of Keyser being dropped from the schedule for a couple of years. A 10th opponent would have provided valuable bonus points to move up in the rankings.
But Coach Roger Parker couldn’t find a game late in the season. He broke the news to the team after they won the last, homecoming game against Farmington.
“I was 17 years old then, and I remembered that quite unfondly for quite a few years,” Miller said.
Parker remembered the disappointment as well.
“We didn’t get in, but we should have,” he said 50 years later.
Farmington was the last of those 5 scrapes, a 19-12 decision.
“Robert Wolford sent the cheering spectators into near hysteria with about four minutes to go when he pulled down a15-yard pas from quarterback Don Wade while standing in the midst of two Farmington defenders in the end zone,” the Hampshire Review of Nov. 8, 1961, reported.
Romney held leads of 6-0 and 12-6, but Farmington had tied it each time on spectacular plays — blocking a John Machemer punt for the 1st and completing a 54-yard pass for the 2nd.
Machemer was on the positive end of a blocked punt that won another close encounter.
Franklin was dominating the game on Sept. 15, outgaining the Pioneers 160 yards to 75, holding an 11-4 advantage in first downs. Romney had only 22 yards of offense in the second half.
But late in the game, the Pioneers held Franklin on downs and the Panthers had to punt.
Machemer and Frank Cosner, a key figure in the Blue Angel victory over Beall, lined up at tackle and end on the left side of the defensive line.
Cosner blocked the punt.
“I got it in the face,” he recalled in 2011. “It just kind of stunned me.”
He was “in a fog,” he said, when Machemer picked up the ball.
“I just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”
He took off toward the east end zone at RHS’s Cooper Field,
“It was something like 40 yards, but it seemed like it was 140 yards,” Machemer related 50 years later. “They used to tease me that I ran like a spigot.”
The 12-7 victory over Berkeley Springs to start the 1961 campaign came a little easier. RHS scored on the 1st drive of the season and picked up another as the 4th quarter started. But the Indians “came roaring back,” the Review reported, on a 45-yard pass play to make it close. A week after the 19-13 Beall victory, the Pioneers faced another test against Potomac Valley Conference rival Ridgeley. The Ridgeley defense had forced Romney to turn the ball over on downs around the Black Hawks 25 in the 1st quarter. The visitors fumbled the ball back to the Pioneers on the next play.
That turned into a Terry Mezzatesta touchdown and the only score in a game that put the Pioneers atop the PVC standings.
Defense, Parker said, was key to the change in RHS fortunes in his 2nd year of coaching. The Pioneers had finished 3-4-2 in 1960.
“My defense was really strong,” he said, starting with junior lineman Don Cookman, who was honorable mention all-state that year, 1st-team all-state as a senior and went on to play at WVU.
“Donnie Cookman lifted weights, which nobody did back then,” Parker recollected.
The Pioneers gave up just 39 points over 9 games, a 4.3-per-game average. They recorded 5 shutouts, including 4 in a row early in the season.
The players remembered the coaching of Parker and assistant Don Peters as instrumental.
“They turned the program around,” Cookman said in 2011. “I attribute it all to him, to both of them.”
Miller remembered Parker’s style.
“He just had a way about him,” he said. “He wasn’t overly aggressive, but he just had a way of convincing you that you were going to win ballgames.”
From a sophomore’s perspective, though, 2 other ingredients were key. Jim Alkire was a 10th-grader that season, a starting defensive back, the place kicker and, after an injury to Kenny Ayers, a starting halfback. Other than losing Ayers to a blood clot that wouldn’t heal, the Pioneers had remarkably few injuries, he recalled 10 years ago.
“A few injuries can make a bad season,” he said after his own career in coaching.
But just as important for the Pioneers, Alkire said, was luck. “You have to have good luck.”
Call it luck, like Machemer’s blocked-punt touchdown or Sonny Graham’s alert play in the Beall victory, or call it “scrappy” play, as Miller did.
Either way, the Pioneers had it in 1961, winning every game.
“It showed when you hustle, good things can happen,” Alkire said.
RHS Pioneers
1961 Season
Sept. 1 RHS 12 Berkeley Springs 7
Sept. 9 RHS 27 @ Charles Town 0
Sept. 15 RHS 6 Franklin 0
Sept. 22 RHS 27 Moorefield 0
Sept. 29 RHS 28 @ Green Bank 0
Oct. 6 RHS 19 @ Beall 13
Oct. 13 RHS 6 @ Ridgeley 0
Oct. 21 RHS 28 Petersburg 7
Nov. 4 RHS 19 Farmington 12
