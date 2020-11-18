The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking trappers for otter carcasses to help the agency collect data on West Virginia river otter populations.
Between 50 and 75 otter carcasses are needed each year over the course of the next 5 trapping seasons. A $20 gift card of your choice is being offered for each useable carcass.
Useable carcasses include those with skulls and all organs intact. DNR will use reproductive and age data collected from donated carcasses to model the state’s population and better determine how the otter population would respond to changes in bag limits and season lengths.
Trappers are asked to freeze carcasses as soon as they are skinned. Fresh or frozen carcasses may be delivered to any DNR district office where a data sheet must be filled out by DNR staff. Trappers may also make arrangements to have carcasses picked up by calling their district office.
In this area, District 2, contact Rich Rogers at the Romney DNR office, 304-822-3551. o
