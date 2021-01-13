Don Peters: 1937-2021
ROMNEY – The passing of Coach Don Peters came as a surprise last week and sent shockwaves throughout the local athletic community.
Donald Ray Peters was a pillar in athletics throughout his lifetime, which included a long list of accomplishments. Don was a member of the Moorefield football team and was named All-State in 1954.
After high school Don played football for both Potomac State and Marshall University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education.
Locally, his biggest impact started in the early 1960’s when he joined Coach Roger Parker on the sidelines of the Romney Pioneer football team.
In 1961, Coach Peters helped Romney accomplish an undefeated season, and that team was later inducted into the Hampshire High Hall of Fame.
After 12 years of teaching and coaching Don became an agent for State Farm, yet he still contributed time to the Hampshire High athletic department announcing football games from 1976 until 2000.
Here are a few memories of Coach Peters:
Dot Calvert: “He was the basketball coach and one of the football coaches at HHS when I attended. My father-in-law, Robert Calvert was principal. Always smiling, always nice and will be remembered as a good man. We attended church together. He raised a family that he was very proud of and loved to talk about. What more could a family ask for? He will be missed and remembered for many years to come.”
Sandra Breighner: “Taught me how to drive back in 1972 and I have only had 1 speeding ticket in all my driving years. (He) was also my insurance agent for years as well; wonderful man.”
Debbie Method: “Part of the “BREAKFAST BUNCH” at Romney Diner...Rest easy Big Guy.”
Kevin Iser: “I am blessed that I knew him. I was his replacement as the football team public address announcer when he gave it up. That jump-started my love for using my voice to give back to my community. Will miss you Don and thank you.”
Beverly Westfall: “Don was my biology teacher at HHS and friend in later years. I missed our visits after closing our store. With sympathy to Phyllis and the family.”
Janet Hott: “My sympathy to the family. I enjoyed working with him on election night.”
Leonard Ludwick: “Coach Peters was a big part of my football years at HHS. He was my punting coach. He was always a great example to me. After high school, I went into the Air Force. When I got out, Coach Peters became our insurance agent. Always a well trusted man.”
Paul Clower: “Every once in a while you have that person in your life that has a great impact on you and everything you do or ever will do. Coach was that man. Somebody asked one time why I called him ‘Coach’ and I said, ‘Does he have another name?’ He will always be Coach to me and lot of other boys that he molded into men.”
Chris Parker: “My late father, Roger Parker, coached with Mr. Peters at HHS in the 1960’s. He always said he was a good man. RIP.” ο
