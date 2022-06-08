MORGANTOWN – Consensus All-American defensive back Aaron Beasley and coach Jim Carlen are on this year’s College Football 2023 Hall of Fame ballot, released Monday morning by the National Football Foundation.
Beasley is one of 80 players and Carlen 1 of 9 coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the ballot, while there are 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
The ballot was mailed today to more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers whose votes will be tabulated and submitted to NFF’s Honors Court.
The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023, with specific details to be announced in the future, according to the National Football Foundation.
Beasley is on the ballot because of his consensus All-America status in 1995 a year after leading the country in interceptions in 1994 with 10.
The Pottstown, Pennsylvania, native was a 2-time All-BIG EAST performer who helped West Virginia to an undefeated, untied regular season record during his sophomore year in 1993.
He holds the school record with 38 career pass breakups and his 19 career interceptions rank 2nd behind Steve Newberry’s 20.
Beasley’s 367 interception return yards are just 31 shy of Tom Pridemore’s school record 398 achieved from 1975-77.
Beasley played in 121 career games during his 9-year NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons from 1996-2004.
His best season came in 1999 with the Jaguars when he compiled 6 interceptions, returning 2 for touchdowns. He accumulated 24 interceptions, 427 tackles and 8-1/2 sacks during his professional career.
His wife, former WVU gymnast Umme Salim, is the head women’s gymnastics coach at Rutgers.
Meanwhile, Carlen is 1 of 9 coaches on a ballot this year with Miami’s Larry Coker, Maryland’s Ralph Friedgen, Georgia’s Mark Richt and Nebraska’s Frank Solich.
Carlen, who died in Hilton Head, South Carolina in 2012, began his Division I coaching career at WVU in 1966 at just age 32, and his Mountaineer teams got progressively better each season, culminating with a 10-1 record and a Peach Bowl victory over South Carolina in 1969.
His 4-year WVU record from 1966-69 was 25-13-3, including a 17-4 record over his final 2 seasons.
Carlen was responsible for recruiting standout WVU players Jim Braxton, Carl Crennel, Dale Farley, Oscar Patrick, Bob Gresham, Mike Sherwood, George Henshaw and Kerry Marbury.
Following WVU’s Peach Bowl victory, Carlen coached 5 years at Texas Tech where his Red Raider teams compiled a 37-20-2 mark, including 2 Sun Bowls, 1 Gator and 1 Peach Bowl appearance.
The Cookeville, Tennessee, native then spent 7 seasons at South Carolina where he coached Heisman Trophy winner George Rodgers in 1980 – Carlen’s best Gamecock team. He compiled a 45-36-1 record at South Carolina from 1975-81.
From 1966-81, Carlen’s record was 107-69-6 with 8 bowl appearances.
He had 2 teams finished ranked in the final Associated Press Poll – WVU’s 1969 squad that finished 17th and his 1973 Texas Tech team that was ranked 11th.
The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023.
More than 5.54 million people have played college football since its inception, and just 1,056 have been included into the Hall of Fame. o
