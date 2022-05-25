Last week Josh Crawford went into depth about his turkey hunt in West Virginia on May 8. This is part 2 of the column which highlights his hunt in southern Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania May 9
The next morning dawned cool and crisp with plenty of stars in the sky as I sat on a hilltop in southern Pennsylvania. Although the weather seemed perfect, the turkeys had other plans, as they simply did not want to gobble on the roost.
I texted a few buddies and was surprised when I received similar reports from them as well.
Shortly after daylight, I decided to move from the large ridge I was on, to another high point about a mile away.
As I walked, I stopped periodically and owl hooted, but to no avail.
After arriving at the place I was to listen from, I sat and began yelping on a box call hoping to strike a turkey.
Slowly, the morning grew on and I decided yet again to move to a new location.
It had been daylight for about an hour and a half, and I hadn’t even been close to being in the game.
Intuition made me decide to stay on the same ridge system I was currently on, but just to move about half a mile in a southerly direction to a place where I had found a bunch of turkey signs a few days prior.
Moving at a pretty good pace, I arrived at the 3rd listening location around 7:45 a.m. and decided I was going to give it 45 minutes before I moved again.
Sitting against a large oak tree, resting my eyes, I listened to the sound of spring around me.
Suddenly, a crow sounded off, which to my surprise, made a turkey gobble behind me.
I turned just as the crow sounded off again and caught the full sound of the second gobble, which helped me pinpoint its exact location.
I could tell the turkey was in a hollow on the backside of the ridge I was on, so I moved about 200 yards in its direction and let out a few yelps on a mouth call.
To my surprise, the gobbler answered immediately, only 100 yards away, so I sat down on the 1st big tree I could find.
As we traded yelps and gobbles, I decided I could quickly gain another 30 yards, so I took to the ground and belly crawled to a large locus tree on the edge of the hollow the turkey was in.
As I set up on that tree, another turkey began gobbling to my right 300 yards way, so I began calling to it, hoping to draw an angry reaction from the one that was already close.
The far turkey began advancing quickly and before I knew it, he was just out of sight.
All of a sudden, gobbles began sounding off hastily from multiple turkeys and I had a feeling a flock of jakes was in the mix.
Sure enough, what I thought was a single turkey advancing from afar, turned out to be 3 jakes as I watched them jump over an old stone fence and right into my lap.
While this was going on, the original tom was still gobbling 75 yards from me but had not moved in my direction whatsoever.
The jakes that were in sight began gobbling their heads off, which caused the other turkey to do the same.
It was pretty neat to sit in the shade against a large tree and take in the interaction between the male turkeys, but I was a bit annoyed the original turkey seemed to have no interest in coming my way, especially since I had no interest in shooting one of the jakes in front of me.
Deciding I should try to make the original turkey jealous, I began yelping back at the jakes every time they gobbled, this made the out-of-sight gobbler go wild and be began gobbling up a storm, but he still would not budge.
Finally, the jakes started to lose interest and they worked off to the north. The audio shut down as quickly as it had started as all gobbling ceased for about 20 minutes.
Finally, the original turkey gobbled below me again, and immediately after, a hen began yelping to my left.
Knowing I was between the 2, I thought there was a chance he would pop in to check me out on his way to the live hen, so I began yelping back and forth with the live hen, which made the gobbler pick his volume up as well.
Just as things were starting to pick up, the sun began shining directly on me, which is never a good thing in the turkey woods.
Knowing that I had to move into some shade, I picked a tree 10 yards from me and quickly belly crawled to it.
A gobble will spot a human in a second when the sun is shining on them, so it is always important to keep in the shadows.
Shortly after I arrived at the tree, I got my gun on my knee and began scratching in the leaves with my hand to sound like a hen feeding.
As I was doing this, I noticed a redhead pop into view below me, and my heart dropped because I thought I was screwed. I knew tom had not seen me, but I had a feeling he was only going to take a peek before going back to the live hen he was with.
Suddenly, the gobbler began working out the ridge, and as he went behind a root ball, I slid my hand back up onto my gun and positioned myself so I would be on him as he came out the other side.
As he stepped out from behind the root ball, I yelped to stop him, which caused him to gobble right in my face, but as soon as the breath ended, I touched the trigger.
Running down to him, I could not believe my eyes when I picked him up and noticed that he was a jake.
It had never dawned on me that this turkey was not mature as his gobble was full and he acted cagey all morning.
In all reality, I am not upset in the least bit, because he acted just the way I wanted him to.
Although his beard and spurs were short, the interaction between him and the other turkeys will be burned into my ears forever. o
