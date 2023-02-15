In my short life, I have seen a major transition in the types of hunting being displayed through media and how it is being advertised to the general public.
Since I grew up during the time social media was being created,
I have seen firsthand how our general culture has changed, but also how the culture of hunting has transitioned from watching prominent figures on the outdoor channel as they hunted large, expensive ranches, to people advertising public land, and wearing it as almost a badge of honor.
A mere 10 years ago, people scoffed at the idea of hunting public land, but now it is looked upon as a challenge.
Traveling throughout the country, I have seen firsthand how the public land boom has affected the overall culture of hunting.
Long gone are the day of people only being able to get their hunting media through the Outdoor or Sportsman’s channel.
In fact, the vast majority of outdoor media is streamed through platforms such as YouTube, where essentially anybody can create content and post it for others to see.
Groups like The Hunting Public, or The Pinhoti Project, quite literally make a living by hunting public land and filming their adventures.
Some of the videos the producers create have millions of views and highlight the fact that traveling to hunt is possible, and does not take a lot of money, which is appealing to a lot of people.
On top of social media, technology has taken the fear of the unknown away from many people as GPS apps such as OnX, or Huntstand, provide easy-to-use maps of public land, paired with location sharing, which makes finding land to hunt easier than it has ever been.
The fact that hunters can have information on every single state at their fingertips has gotten the creative and nomadic juices flowing for more and more hunters as the years pass.
Personally, I use these apps religiously and can attest to the fact that I have taken a lot of animals that I wouldn’t have without them. I can walk into an unknown place and know exactly where I am going, takes a lot of the guesswork out when hunting new places.
It is no secret that as a whole, the amount of hunting license holders are dropping.
With that being said, there are more guys and gals out there expanding their seasons by traveling, and going into an area that used to be void of hunting pressure.
As Meat Eater’s Steven Rinnella said on a recent podcast, “There are fewer people buying hunting licenses to hunt squirrels for a weekend, but more dudes pounding ground and doing whatever it takes to find animals.”
Now that people have realized that public land is available pretty much everywhere, they are traveling farther and more frequently than ever before.
More people participating in the “public land boom” is definitely not a bad thing as nonresident hunting licenses drive the budget for conservation in many states.
That revenue is used to purchase more land, which gives hunters other places to explore. It is a bit of a double-edged sword because although it provides more opportunity, it can be frustrating pulling into a parking area and seeing other vehicles.
This is where thinking outside of the box comes into play, such as hunting small parcels or overlooked places.
It can be frustrating at first, but once the learning curve has gone full swing, public land hunting can be a really enjoyable thing as it expands hunting seasons and provides an opportunity without having to pay astronomical amounts of money. o
