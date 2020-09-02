Hello Hampshire County sport fans and parents,
We are excited for the opportunity for our student athletes to compete as they prepare for their upcoming season.
Unfortunately, the WVSSAC has issued guidelines that will affect our school teams in a variety of ways. One area surrounds spectators attending sporting events.
This year, both Middle Schools and Hampshire High School will not be selling any general admission tickets for the season. We will adhere to the guidelines outlined by the WVSSAC as it relates to attendance and the metric color system.
During Green, each member of a sport’s team, cheerleaders, band members, and coaches will submit a list of six names that will include parents/guardians and immediate household members.
Grandparents may be included as part of the six names. The names on the list will be the only individuals permitted to attend games.
During Yellow, each member of a sport’s team, cheerleaders, and band members will submit a list of two names that will include parents/guardians only. (Unless split families) Coaches will be permitted to submit the name of their spouse only.
Throughout the year, teachers and students, as well as the general public will not be allowed to attend games.
During Orange or Red, all games are suspended.
Members of sporting teams, cheer squads, band members, and coaches will not be allowed to submitted names to their list that do not meet the guidelines outlined by the WVSSAC.
We will adhere to spectator guidelines as established by host schools when traveling to away facilities.
Schools will honor WVSSAC Administrative C&I cards only (No coaching or county passes should be accepted).
While we understand we have a host of fans who desire to attend and support our students, we must observe the protocols set forth to protect our students, coaches, and fans.
We ask that you respect the guidelines being implemented as we strive to allow our students to enjoy their time and season.
Please do not contact your local school, principal, team coaches, or members of the board of education.
We will abide by the guidelines in a spirit of fairness and consistency for each school and program.
Thank you for your continued support for our student athletes, cheerleaders, band members, and coaches. o
