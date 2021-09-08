Fox play-by-play broadcaster Gus Johnson shouted, “The pageantry of college football is back,” as Badger fans in Camp Randall Stadium leaped in unison to “Jump Around.” The 4th quarter tradition for Wisconsin fans was a loud and visual remembrance of when things were normal. Even a die-hard Fightin’ Irish fan like myself stood in awe as sheer ecstasy echoed from the Cheese State. Briefly, things felt normal.
No matter the game, no matter the teams, no matter the locations, the coverage remained the same. A mesmerizing spectacle of normalcy as grand groups of fans gathered together to enjoy Americas Favorite game.
The cheerleaders were back.
The band was back.
The mascots were back.
The fans were back.
The game was back.
ESPN Game Day welcomed colossal fanbases from South Carolina and Georgia to Charlotte, N.C. for their season opener on Saturday.
On Sunday, the annoying repetitions of the Seminole chop blared from Tallahassee as Florida State took Notre Dame to overtime.
(ohhh-oh-ohhhhh, ohhh-oh-ohhhhh)
Normalcy wasn’t just seen in the stadium as multimillion dollar ad campaigns confirmed my feelings of rejoice.
Dr. Pepper declared, “The fans are back.”
Besides the over-saturation of commercials, I enjoyed every second of opening weekend. But the feeling was false.
Remember when you got an answer marked as correct on a test only because the teacher accidentally made a mistake while grading. Yeah it was like that. This weekend was like scoring a 91% but in reality, it should have been a 78%.
Back to Reality
Perhaps the worst part of being in the news industry is that I can’t escape the news. I tried to dodge the spiderwebs of Covid bulletins but my annual autumn ritual of watching football was tainted as announcements of class closures blared from local schools.
What a double-standard we are facing as a society.
Kids are mandated to sit in class with cloth wrapped around their mouth, meanwhile chuggin’ White Claws with your beau and slapping skin with non-sober strangers will be encouraged this weekend at Milan Puskar on Saturday. (Actually drinking White Claws is not encouraged; have some standards).
I know what I want, I want normalcy. I know what is at risk and I know what I have missed.
Silent or not, many others agree with me.
Is it “right” for college football fans to pack stadiums to capacity?
Is it “right” for Romney 6th graders to be forced to go virtual this week?
Is there a “right” answer that fits everything?
Probably not. ο
