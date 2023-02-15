SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan boys picked up a pair of wins last week, beating Berkeley Springs 47-39 and Lincoln 61-33 to improve to (11-8) on the season.
HHS 47 B. Springs 39
In order for Hampshire to host the playoff sectional championship, the Trojans had to beat the Indians in Morgan County last week. History repeated itself, as HHS once again got off to a slow start, similar to the first time these two teams played in late January.
In the first game, Berkeley Springs jumped out to a 19-8 lead midway through the second quarter.
In the second game, things looked grim once again for HHS as Berkeley Springs established a 20-8 advantage midway through the second stanza.
“They played straight man-to-man but had a guy sagging so they could double Easton, and that took some time for us to adjust,” said coach Danny Alkire.
“It was a very similar to the first game when we played up here (on Sunrise Summit) it was the same thing in the first half.”
And just like the first game when Hampshire trailed by double-digits, the Trojans didn’t back down. In fact, they started to make adjustments in the second quarter instead of waiting until halftime.
Those adjustments helped HHS claw back into the contest, making it a 24-22 score at intermission.
“We jumped into a 2-3 zone before the end of the first half and that helped a little bit,” said Alkire.
“Once we settled down and didn’t play out of control, we were good.”
The Trojans outscored Berkeley Springs 25-15 in the second half, highlighted by an impressive defensive effort in the third quarter allowing just 2 points.
“Our guys over the years have fought adversity and found ways to win. This group has been doing that a lot and figuring things out on the fly and I commend them for it and staying in the game.”
The win over the Indians essentially locked up the No. 1 seed for sectionals and a home court championship game.
“It’s huge,” said Alkire about clinching home court.
“That has been our goal and that’s what we want. It was on our minds entering the game and we talked about the elephant in the room and the implications of this game and perhaps that played a factor in the beginning of the game with the nerves.”
Easton Shanholtz tallied his 16th double-double of the season scoring 18 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.
Jordan Gray and Jenson Fields both finished with 10 points. Also scoring for HHS was Mason Hott with 4, Hunter Wilfong 3 and Canyon Nichols 2.
HHS 61 Lincoln 33
The Trojans welcomed Lincoln to the Summit on Saturday and poured on the points going wire-to-wire for the lopsided win.
Hampshire shot 51.2% from the field while holding the Cougars to just 32.6%.
The Trojans capitalized on Lincoln miscues outscoring the Cougars 19-4 off turnovers.
The skyscraper Easton Shanholtz led HHS with 15 points and 8 boards. Jenson Fields scored 14 while dishing out 3 assists. Jordan Gray tallied 12 with a team high 4 assists.
Canyon Nichols had an excellent game, hustling all over the court, scoring 8 points and 2 assists. But it was Nichols lockdown defense that stood out to coach Alkire.
“Canyon has played great defense all year,” said Alkire.
“But tonight was his best appearance.”
Mason Hott had 5 points, J.J. Charlton drilled a 3, while Dylan Streisel and Jordan Hoffman each chipped in 2 points.
HHS Boys Basketball
Record: 11-8
Last week
Beat Berkeley Springs 75-20
Beat Lincoln 61-33
On deck
Wed. Feb. 15, at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Fri. Feb. 17, at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.
