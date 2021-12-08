SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan grapplers have 13 kids on the roster and before the 1st match of the season, they have dubbed themselves “The Dirty Bakers Dozen.”
On Monday night the Hampshire grapplers were undergoing wrestle-offs to get prepared for competition that starts this week.
Good news for the Trojans, they get to test out their wrestling skills against Northern Garrett on Thursday Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. before wrestling in the competitive Keyser Kiwanis Tournament on Saturday.
Bad news for the Trojans, many weight classes will not be filled for the trip to Northern on Thursday.
“As a team we are not going to win, because we are going in giving up 7 forfeits,” explained coach Wes Heavener.
“In a nutshell, we are busting our tails to go into Saturday to get 3 more kids certified and get the necessary practices in.”
Although the team gets started officially on Thursday, Coach Heavener plans to use the Keyser Kiwanis Tournament as the official early season assessment to where his squad is at.
“Hopefully, we will have a more full roster on Saturday, then that way we can gauge where we are at,” said Heavener.
Certainly conditioning is a big part of practice heading into the season, but Heavener hasn’t limited his practices to just wind sprints.
“We are working on everything,” explained Heavener.
“Top, bottom, neutral, and lots of technique. We are building from the ground up.”
The Hampshire grapplers will be in action on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. in Keyser.
There will be a total of 12 teams competing in the Kiwanis Tournament. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.