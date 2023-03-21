SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan softball team won a total of five games last season, a significant improvement on previous seasons, with expectations of winning more than five this spring.
Cold weather and strong competition in week one has the Trojans still seeking their first victory of 2023.
Last Thursday, Hampshire (0-4) opened the season at home with a doubleheader against perennial power Keyser.
The Golden Tornado downed Hampshire 15-6 and 7-2.
In the first game, Hampshire held a 6-3 lead after 2 innings of play, but the Golden Tornado offense woke up and scored 5 runs in the third inning, 2 runs in the fourth and 5 more in the fifth to cap off the 15-16 win.
“We were pumped up and ready to hit the field,” said HHS coach Kevin Combs.
“Personally we played about as good as we could for 3 innings then a couple walks here, and a couple errors there, and Keyser took the lead.”
Destiny Skipper notched the only hit for Hampshire, a single to right field in the bottom of the 2nd inning.
When the Golden Tornado inserted Rylee Mangold, the Trojan offense came to a halt.
Mangold pitched 3 flawless innings, striking out 7.
The defense for Hampshire improved in the second game against Keyser as they committed just 1 error in the field (compared to 7 errors in the first game). Molly McVicker pitched 3 innings and gave up just 2 earned runs.
The Indians scored at least 1 run in every inning to defeat Hampshire 9-0 last Friday in five innings.
Dakota Strawderman pitched 4 innings for HHS, allowing 8 hits and 4 earned runs with 1 strikeout.
Destiny Skipper and Ava Call were the only Trojans to record a hit on the evening. Call also managed to steal a base.
“She is just one of those players that don’t come around that often,” said Combs about his standout freshman. “She puts the time in and plays a lot of travel ball. She is a downright player.”
The Patriots wasted no time in showing why they are one of the best teams in the state, scoring 12 runs in the first inning. Washington would go on to win the game 17-2.
Hampshire scored 2 runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Ava Call, Liv Baxter, Dakota Strawderman and Molly McVicker all notched a hit.
Two of the four players previously mentioned are still getting into softball mode as they are fresh coming off a long season of basketball.
“Thankfully, they have come in and tried to get their reps in, but just trying to transition from basketball to softball, I’ve been proud of how they have been working and putting the time in,” said Combs.
The biggest thing for Coach Combs going forward is for the Trojan offense to wake up.
“Our bats have to come on,” said Combs. “Hopefully we can get a few hits and put some runs on the board.” o
