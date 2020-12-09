MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –Ten members of the West Virginia University cross-country team were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Women's Cross Country First Team, the conference announced on Wednesday.
Hampshire High graduate Hannah Lipps was one of the Mountaineers named to the team.
“It felt amazing to achieve Academic All-Big 12,” said Lipps.
Hannah is a redshirt sophomore majoring in elementary education.
“I chose a degree in elementary education because I always watched my mother in the school system and have always loved being around and helping kids,” explained Lipps.“I really want to be able to make a difference and impact future students.”
When it comes to balancing the demands of school with athletics, Lipps shared some of her secrets to success.
“The biggest advice that I can give to student athletes is time management is important, always work hard and lastly, have fun.”
Lipps continued, “I constantly am hitting the books to do schoolwork or going for a run, but I always try to maintain a balance by hanging out with friends or doing something fun.”
“One final piece of advice that I could give is to never be afraid to ask for help.”
Three Mountaineers earned spots on the team with a 4.0 grade point average: redshirt senior Antigone Archer (digital and social media), redshirt senior Bree Warren (communication sciences and disorders) and redshirt junior Marianne Abdalah (biology).
Senior Hayley Jackson (multidisciplinary studies), junior Charlotte Wood (physical education and kinesiology), redshirt sophomore Katherine Dowie (exercise physiology), redshirt sophomore Samantha Hatcher (nursing), redshirt sophomore Hannah Lipps (elementary education), redshirt sophomore Mikenna Vanderheyden (psychology) and sophomore Ceili McCabe (sports and adventure media) also represented WVU on the team.
In all, 149 student-athletes, including 84 women, were recognized on the all-academic teams. A total of 28 honorees garnered a 4.0 GPA.
First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA, while second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the 2 previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team's scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their 1st year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of 2 years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.
For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUXCTF on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
