Hampshire beats Washington, 1st time in history
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Monumental. Epic. Bombastic. Heroic. It’s hard to find the perfect word to describe what took place on Rannells Field last Saturday, but one thing is for sure, it was historic.
Etch this into the record books – On Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, Hampshire defeated Washington 4-1, marking the 1st time in school history the Trojans beat the Patriots.
Background
Let’s put this win in perspective. Washington High opened in 2007 with an enrollment exceeding 1,300 students.
It didn’t take long for the Patriots to quickly establish themselves as a premier soccer club in the eastern panhandle. In 2011, Washington announced their presence on the biggest stage and played for the class AAA state championship. The Patriots finished runner-up after losing 5-2 against perennial power George Washington – winner of 7 state titles.
In 2015, Washington won sectionals, regionals and semi-states to clinch a berth
into the class AAA title game. Washington met the mighty Mohigans of Morgantown and lost 3-0 to finish runner-up once again.
On the flip-side of the coin, while the Pats were busy playing for state championships, the Trojans were hoping just to win a game.
In 2016 Hampshire hit rock bottom as they finished the season winless, going 0-21.
Then in 2017, the team started the climb as coach Shawn Healy took over the program and focused on the fundamentals, including the mental mindset to believe that HHS could win games. First, it was 4 wins, then it was 5 wins, then it was 6 wins and 1 tie. Coach Healy’s departure in early 2020 ushered in a new era of Trojan soccer as coach Robby Hott took over the reins in March of 2020.
The fall campaign of ’20 was unorthodox due to virus complications, however, Hampshire still garnered 6 wins, not bad considering the chaos of Covid.
Slowly but surely, coach Hott taught his kids the importance of physical defense and ball spacing, so the Trojans would be fit to compete against elite schools.
In 2021, coach Hott’s system proved to be a winner as the Trojans knocked off class AAA Musselman at Rannells Field led by his son Colin Hott.
Hampshire achieved their 2021 team goal of beating a class AAA school and finished the season with an 8-10-1 record. Not bad considering they went winless 5 years prior.
Although HHS continued to improve, the gap between Washington and Hampshire remained wider than the Potomac.
The 2021 postseason saw Washington have success once again. The Patriots defeated Jefferson 3-2 to win sectionals. In regionals, the Pats needed overtime to beat Hedgesville 2-1. In semi-states, the Patriots squeaked by George Washington 2-1 to advance to the championship game. The mighty Mohigans of Morgantown derailed Washington 2-0 in the class AAA title match.
The idea of Washington losing to Hampshire seemed more like a dream than reality heading into the 2022 campaign.
2022 Season
When the class of 2023 were freshmen, Washington demolished HHS 9-0. As sophomores, game results were lopsided in favor of “Dub High.”
As juniors the class of ‘23 proved they belonged on the same pitch as Washington, losing by just 1 goal, 4-3 in Charles Town.
Bit-by-bit, year-after-year, the Trojans chipped away at the margin separating the 2 programs.
“I feel like from my freshman year to now there is a big difference,” said Dom Strawn.
Team chemistry has been the secret weapon for Hampshire this fall as trust in each other was necessary to knock down Goliath. Although HHS had 0 wins against Washington in 15 seasons, an unwavering sense of confidence was exuded from the players during summer camp.
HHS 4 WHS 1
Prior to the kickoff at noon, junior Jordan Gray was going through pregame warm-ups with rap blaring out of his air pods.
“Rap gets me locked in,” explained Gray.
It was easy to see the confidence oozing from the star midfielder as he glanced at a teammate and declared, “We are going to win today 3-1”
Thankfully Gray is a better soccer player than fortune teller because HHS won 4-1, not 3-1.
“We know this is our season,” said Gray. “They did make it to the state championship last year, but we only lost to them 4-3. Today just felt good and we were confident going in.”
The self-assurance Hampshire had in its ability to pull off the upset was vital in their play from the start.
From kickoff to the final horn, Hampshire dominated the pitch.
The showcase of talent was led by senior standouts Brady Pyles and Dom Strawn who each found the back of the net in the 1st half to give HHS a 2-0 lead at intermission.
The Patriot offense had few opportunities due to the excellent play by seniors Eli Embrey, Ethan Burkett, Douglas MacArthur and Isaiah Hott. Their brand of physical and fast defense kept Washington out of sync winning 50/50 balls in the open field.
Hampshire’s stingy defense is the backbone of this team led by senior goalkeeper Mason Hott who had 7 saves on the day.
When Hampshire returned to the field for the 2nd half, they picked up right where they left off.
Dom Strawn notched his team-leading 11th goal of the season just minutes into the 2nd half to stretch Hampshire’s lead to 3-0.
The Patriots responded quickly as Thomas Segura received a ball from Roman Reyes and slipped it past Mason Hott to make it 3-1 with 35 minutes remaining.
The maturity of Hampshire shined brightest after they allowed a goal, but this version of the Trojans refused to let adversity influence their mentality. In the past, Hampshire responded by playing panic ball, but as Gray alluded to, this team is different.
In the blazing heat, HHS stayed cool and maintained possession deep in Patriot territory. The best defense is a great offense and that came to fruition when Dom Strawn booted a ball to his 6’2 buddy Jordan Gray who headed the ball past the Patriot keeper to make it 4-1 with 18 minutes left.
“We felt comfortable at 3-1, but to go in there and get another on the board with not much time felt good.”
Statistically, Dom Strawn led Hampshire with 2 goals and 1 assist with 5 shots on frame.
“He’s a great player,” said Gray about his senior teammate.
“He’s very skilled whether it’s passing or shooting. He’s everywhere and does everything we need him to do. Without him, we wouldn’t be where we are.”
Brady Pyles and Jordan Gray finished with 1 goal while Isaiah Hott, Dylan Streisel and Trenton Timbrook each had 1 assist.
After the win, coach Hott told his team, “The best thing is that you all played as a group, played as a team, played as a family and that’s what gets that result. The sky is the limit if we keep playing like this. Great job finishing this game out. Great job staying together as a group.”
The challenge now for the Trojans is to prevent complacency from setting in and resting on their laurels. Last year after HHS beat Musselman, the Trojans faced 4 panhandle teams in the month of September – Spring Mills, Jefferson, Hedgesville and Martinsburg – and scored a combined 0 goals in all 4 matches. But as evidenced by the historic win over Washington, don’t expect the same let down to happen again, because as previously mentioned, this team is different. This team is hungry. This team wants more.
“Our goal is to win a sectional playoff game,” said Gray. o
