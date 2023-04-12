Hampshire County Youth Football
Registration for Hampshire Warriors, Hampshire Raiders, flag football and cheerleading.
Dates:
Friday, April 21, 6-8 p.m.
Friday, May 12, 6-8 p.m.
Signups will be at the HCYFL field house located off of Valley Street in Romney.
Registration Fees:
Tackle Football: $40 per child
Flag Football: $40 per child
Cheerleading: $40 per child
Additional cheer package, including skirt, socks, and bow, available for purchase
Ages:
Tackle Football: 4th, 5th and 6th grade.
(Must not turn 13 years old prior to September 1, 2023)
Flag Football: Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade.
(Must be 5 years old by July 1, 2023)
Cheerleading: K-6th grade
*Remember grades are based on what your child will be entering this fall.
If you have any questions please contact:
GT Parsons: 304-671-8558
Karisa Saville: 304-790-2219
Scott See: 304-813-2231
Porco takes home Big 12 Pitcher of the Week
MORGANTOWN – After a dominant performance in his first Big 12 start, freshman Robby Porco has been named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week.
Against Kansas on Sunday, Porco struck out 12 in 6.0 innings while allowing just two runs, only one of which was earned, on just three hits. His dozen strikeouts is the most for a WVU pitcher this season.
It is the second time this season a Mountaineer has earned Pitcher of the Week honors after Blaine Traxel earned it on Feb. 27 after his performance against Arizona.
Porco also becomes the first Mountaineer freshman to win Pitcher of the Week since WVU joined the Big 12 in 2013. It is the 17th time overall that a WVU pitcher has won the award.
The Mountaineers are back on the field on Tuesday at Penn State with first pitch from State College set for 6 p.m.
WVU to host St. John’s in 2023 Big 12-Big East Battle
The Big 12 and BIG EAST Conferences have announced the 2023 schedule for the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle, with games to be played from Nov. 30 – Dec. 5.
With each conference adding member schools since the start of the original agreement, the Battle will increase from 10 to 11 matchups for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. The Big 12 will host six games in 2023-24 while the BIG EAST will host six the following season.
Schedule
Nov. 30 Texas Tech at Butler
Nov. 30 Creighton at OSU
Dec. 1 Iowa State at DePaul
Dec. 1 Houston at Xavier
Dec. 1 UConn at Kansas
Dec. 1 St John’s at WVU
Dec. 2 TCU at Georgetown
Dec. 5 Texas at Marquette
Dec. 5 Providence at Okla.
Dec. 5 Villanova at KSU
Dec. 5 Seton Hall at Baylor
