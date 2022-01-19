Last year, WVDNR Biologists completed their annual monitoring efforts for the wood turtle, a semi-aquatic turtle species.
Wood turtles are species of conservation concern, not only here in the Mountain State, but throughout the species’ range and are threatened by habitat loss, road mortality, and collection for the pet trade.
These threats have led to wood turtle population declines and the species is now under review for listing under the Federal Endangered Species Act.
WVDNR Biologists have been focusing conservation and research efforts on wood turtles for some time to better understand the state’s population status and health.
WVDNR has also included the wood turtle as a focal species in Conservation Focus Area plans to try and work with local landowners and conservation groups to better promote wood turtle conservation in West Virginia.
You can help wood turtles and other amphibians and reptiles susceptible to illegal collection by reporting suspicious activity to the WVDNR Natural Resources Police at 844-484-7367 or online at http://wvdnr.gov/law.../report-a-natural-resources-crime. o
