PETERSBURG – The Viking Smash featured 10 teams this year and the Trojans came away in the middle of the pack, finishing in fifth place.
“We placed fifth because we had guys that we bumped up and they went out there and wrestled their match and turned it into a win for us,” said coach Kam Ludwig.
“For our kids to go out and wrestle like they know how, and get a win, it’s very impressive.”
Justice Steinmetz led the Trojans in the 106-pound weight class to a second place finish while seniors Levi Richman and Jon Moreland grabbed runner-up in the 150 and 175 pound weight class respectively.
Richman’s performance might have been the most encouraging considering he is still battling back from a left arm injury that kept him sidelined for two months.
Richman only had one loss on the weekend, which was good enough for silver, matching his finish from last year.
“It showed me how much work I still need to put in,” said Richman modestly.
“I just got to clean up the ticky-tack things and not lose sight of the fundamentals.”
Although Richman was more focused on improving himself for regionals, coach Ludwig was pleased with his team leader.
“He didn’t let one loss get in his head,” said Ludwig.
“That’s what I like the most, he kept battling all weekend.”
The second place finish for Justice Steinmetz in the 106 pound class might be a little misleading considering he was asked to bump up to the 113-pound class a few times and managed to come away with victory.
Against Moorefield, Steinmetz pinned Jean Gonzalez in the first period to give the Trojans needed points.
“It’s not something you usually see in wrestling, weight means a lot,” said Ludwig of Steinmetz’s willingness to wrestle at a higher weight.
Jon Moreland had some stiff competition but managed a runner-up finish, losing a tight match against Colby Gray of Hedgesville.
As a team, Hedgesville finished in first place, East Hardy took second and Keyser finished in third.
Viking Smash place winners for Hampshire included
106: 1st Owen Rotruck, Keyser, 2nd Justice Steinmetz, Hampshire, 3rd Ryan Mongold, Hedgesville
150: 1st Tyler Tarallo, East Hardy, 2nd Levi Richman, Hampshire, 3rd Daniel Shoemaker, Keyser
175: 1st Colby Gray, Hedgesville, 2nd Jon Moreland, Hampshire, 3rd Eli Mathias, East Hardy. o
