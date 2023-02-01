Levi Richman

Levi Richman flips his opponent from Hedgesville. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

PETERSBURG – The Viking Smash featured 10 teams this year and the Trojans came away in the middle of the pack, finishing in fifth place. 

“We placed fifth because we had guys that we bumped up and they went out there and wrestled their match and turned it into a win for us,” said coach Kam Ludwig.

