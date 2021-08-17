Some people do yoga. Some talk on the phone. Some eat ice cream. And some drink alcohol. For me, I eat popsicles and read sports stats. That’s the way I relax.
This week is perhaps the most stressful on my sports calendar. The fall sports preview is due on Friday and some teams haven’t even started practicing.
This is one of those weeks I look like the walking dead and act like Oscar the Grouch.
When I hit a wall, I like to crack a book and take my mind away to something soothing: sports trivia.
My efforts this week are concerned with the proper spelling of your little angel (is it spelled Haley, Hailey, Hayley, Haylee, Haleigh, Hailee, Halie, Haylie, Hali, Halee, Haylee, Haily, Hailie, Hayle, Hayli, Haileigh, Haille, Haili, Haile, Haliegh, Hailley, Hailea or Haylea?).
In desperate need of some sports trivia, I combed through the pages of a book called “Sports Firsts” and scribbled down some questions I found most intriguing.
Here are 10 questions on the firsts in sports. Answer Key at the end of the article.
1. In 1962, this state became the 1st state to have an official state sport.
a) Michigan - Wakeboarding
b) Minnesota - Hockey
c) Hawaii - Surfing
d) Colorado - Pack burro racing
e) Alaska - Dog mushing
f) Maryland - Jousting
g) Texas - Rodeo
2. The 1st professional football game was played on Aug. 31, 1895 in this city.
a) Kalamazoo, Michigan
b) Latrobe, Pennsylvania
c) Akron, Ohio
d) Wheeling, West Virginia
e) Chicago, Illinois
f) Buffalo, New York
3. The 1st MLB All-Star game was played on July 6, 1933 at this ballpark.
a) Fenway, Boston
b) Wrigley Field, Chicago
c) Ebbets Field, Brooklyn
d) Comiskey Park, Chicago
e) Forbes Field, Pittsburgh
f) Polo Grounds, New York
4. The 1st ever NFL draft was held in February 1936. What team made the 1st selection in the 1st draft?
a) Chicago Bears
b) Green Bay Packers
c) Detroit Lions
d) Pittsburgh Steelers
e) Washington Redskins
f) Philadelphia Eagles
g) New York Giants
5. The 1st televised professional football game was played Oct. 22, 1939, at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn. The Philadelphia Eagles were defeated 23-14 by this team.
a) New York Giants
b) Washington Redskins
c) Green Bay Packers
d) Chicago Bears
e) Brooklyn Dodgers
f) Baltimore Colts
6. In 1945, this historic rivalry was the 1st college football game broadcast on network television.
a) Notre Dame vs. USC
b) Michigan vs. Ohio State
c) Harvard vs. Yale
d) Texas vs. Oklahoma
e) Army vs. Navy
7. The 1st college basketball game to be televised was played Feb.28, 1940, at Madison Square Garden in New York. What team beat Fordham 50-37?
a) St. Johns
b) North Carolina
c) Indiana
d) Kentucky
e) Kansas
f) Pittsburgh
8. The 1st NBA All-Star Game was played March 2, 1951, at this iconic stadium.
a) Boston Garden
b) Madison Square Gardens
c) Chicago Stadium
d) The Forum (Los Angeles)
9. The annual NHL All-Star game was 1st held in 1947 in this city?
a) Boston
b) Chicago
c) Toronto
d) Montreal
e) New York
10. What country won the 1st ever World Cup held in 1930?
a) Brazil
b) Great Britain
c) Uruguay
d) Argentina
e) Peru
f) United States
Trivia Answers
1. f) Maryland - Jousting
2. b) Latrobe, Pennsylvania
3. d) Comiskey Park, Chicago
4. f) Philadelphia Eagles
5. e) Brooklyn Dodgers
6. e) Army vs. Navy
7. f) Pittsburgh
8. a) Boston Garden
9. b) Toronto
10. c) Uruguay
