SUNRISE SUMMIT – After starting the season on a 4-game winning streak, the Trojans have hit some turbulence, dropping 5 straight games. Hampshire (4-5) lost to Spring Mills 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-22) last Tuesday and then came up short against Martinsburg on Thursday.
Although the spikers are on a 5 game losing streak, coach Megan Fuller knows her team is gaining valuable experience while playing against tougher competition.
“I feel like in the early games in the season we were passing better which allowed us to use all of our hitters,” explained Fuller.
Against Spring Mills, Callie Simmons led Hampshire with 18 service points and 1 block. Hanna Lee and Peyton Duncan both tallied a pair of aces to lead the team while Emi Smith was tops in kills with 7. Amelia Hicks led the way with 14 assists and Hanna Lee was tops in digs with 6.
Playing against the Bulldogs, the Trojans dropped all 3 games (25-22, 25-19, 25-15). Peyton Duncan led HHS with 12 service points and 1 ace. Emi Smith and Callie Simmons both tallied 7 kills to lead the team while Amelia Hicks posted 15 assists. Hanna Lee was all over the court, coming up with 11 digs.
After the 3-0 loss to Martinsburg, Coach Fuller pointed out to her team some areas for improvement, mostly focused on ball movement and serve receive.
“We had a conversation after the game about how many people had multiple swings at the ball and our middles and right side weren’t swinging at the ball the numbers of times that they were in our earlier games.”
“We are inexperienced in our middle hitters and Martinsburg used their middle hitters pretty well.”
Although the team has been on a losing streak, there are some bright spots for the spikers.
“We are still doing some nice things, but with the number of underclassmen on the floor, you have to expect some confusion. All-in-all things are still positive as we see improvement in different places.
The girls are back in action against John Handley at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at Hampshire High. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.