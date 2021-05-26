Back in Sports: May 26, 2021

50 years ago
Blake Sowers of Slanesville won the first long distance race of the season at the 1971 Hare Spring Championship on Saturday night at Winchester Speedway.
Sowers powered his Chevy 6 to his second feature win of the season after taking the lead on lap 22 of 30.
40 years ago
Ronald Lee Epperly of Buffalo Hollow Road in Romney killed a 15 lb. turkey. He harvested the bird on May 13 at 8:45 a.m. near his home. The gobbler also had a noteworthy beard at 5 inches.
30 years ago
Garland Stub Jr. placed first in the Hampshire Kart club race held May 18. Chris Boyce took second in the race. The next race will be held at 7 p.m. on June 1.
20 years ago
Hampshire narrowly missed winning the ladies Region II championship last Thursday in Martinsburg, but several of the team members will be continuing on to the state meet.
Lindsay Stewart, the Davis twins, Crystal Hott and Ashley McCauley all have qualified to participate in the state meet this weekend. The Hampshire boy’s track team will be sending eight team members and will be looking to contend for a top spot in the team standings.
10 years ago
11 Hampshire girls place at state; three school relay records fall again.
The first race of last week’s state track meet foreshadowed the entire two days for Hampshire High’s girls.
The Trojan 4x800-meter relay team rolled into the meet with the best time of any school in the state.
“The girls did what I asked them to do,” Coach Luke Samples said. “They dropped their times.”
In fact, Hampshire’s girls knocked nearly six more seconds off their school record — and still finished fifth in the race.
By the time the meet wrapped up Saturday night, 11 of 12 Trojan girls had earned medals, al- though none was higher than fifth place, and Hampshire headed home with 10 points, good for a tie for 19th in Class AAA.
Besides the 4x800 crew, the 4x100 and 4x200 relay squads broke the school records that had just been set the week before at regionals. The 4x100 finished sixth and the 4x200 fifth. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.