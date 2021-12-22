Trent Lupton touches the wall 1st in the 200-yard freestyle
SHEPHERDSTOWN – “I’m always nervous while waiting,” said Trent Lupton just moments before swimming in the 200-yard freestyle for the 1st time.
Although it was Lupton’s initiation into this endurance race, the junior came out on top and touched the wall in 1st place with a time of 2:17.21.
“The water was really hot and I was just trying to push myself as fast as I can,” said Lupton immediately following the win.
Although Lupton took home the blue ribbon, he was still unsure if the 200-free was going to be his event in the future.
“I don’t know, we’ll see,” said Lupton.
Coach Lisa Lease was thrilled that Lupton was willing to compete in the 200-free and even happier that he took the top spot.
“It proved to him that what he is doing in practice is actually working,” said Lease.
“Performance-wise, he is working with the end in mind. We are working on conditioning in practice and working on our muscle memory. Do what you want to do. If you want that 1st place, keep in mind the whole time that you are swimming for 1st place.”
On the girls side of the meet, Alex Kile had another solid performance in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in 2nd place.
“I like quick events,” explained Kile about why the 100-yard free suits her.
“Up to the event, I was praying I wasn’t going to die because of how hot the pool was, because the 200 nearly killed me because the pool is really hot.”
The overwhelming theme of the swim meet overall was the high temperature of the Shepherd University pool, which hovered around 84-degrees.
“Typically a pool is closer to being 78,” clarified coach Lease.
“Because it has been so warm outside, they couldn’t get the temperature to come down.”
Luckily none of the athletes fainted after they finished their swim, but certainly there were a few swimmers that left the pool woozy, especially in long events.
“It’s not bad at 1st, but once you keep on going it gets a lot worse,” explained Kile as she cooled off near the open exit doors after swimming her event.
With the holidays coming up this weekend, the swim team will use this time to rest and spend with family.
“I told them to rest their bodies and keep their focus for the upcoming meet at Brooke.”
The Trojans are scheduled to compete at Brooke High School on Tuesday, Dec. 28, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Girls
200-yard freestyle
Alex Kile, 3rd, 2:32
Taylor Kirk, 4th, 2:35
50-yard freestyle
Ambrielle Odom, 4th, 33:18
Katie Dice, 6th, 35.95
Delaney McNelis, 36.25
Addisyn Gamber, 36.51
100-yard freestyle
Alex Kile, 2nd, 1:09
Taylor Kirk, 4th, 1:10
Ambrielle Odom, 1:14
Addisyn Gamber, 1:22
200-yard freestyle relay
McNelis, Odom, Kirk, Kile, 3rd, 2:14
100-yard backstroke
Delaney McNelis, 6th,1:40
Boys
200-yard freestyle
Trent Lupton, 1st, 2:17
Ryan Quick, 4th, 2:42
100-yard freestyle
Trent Lupton, 2nd, 1:01
Ryan Quick, 7th, 1:14. o
