Athletics are being ignored at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind. The representative from WVSDB has missed 2 consecutive regional meetings and currently the goalball, basketball and cheerleading seasons have been nixed. After voicing my concerns on social media about Raider and Lion athletics, a Zoom call has been set up for this evening today in which I will gather more details on the situation and write the rest of my column when finished.
Read my column for free. Download the Hampshire Review app. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.