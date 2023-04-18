HCP&R will hold its annual Field Day on Wednesday, May 4, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Hampshire High School track. Field Day is a track and field competition for fifth-grade boys and girls from the five elementary schools in the county.
The competition includes two field events (softball throw and standing broad jump) and six running events (100; 200; 400; 800; 1,600; and 4x100 relay).
Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each event, and a trophy will be awarded to the school that accumulates the highest team total.
Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this chance to see the future of Hampshire High School athletics on display.
Gary Crane Cup
The pursuit of the Gary Crane Cup for 2023 began last Tuesday, April 11, when we traveled to Valley View Golf Course in Moorefield for the first of our six qualifiers.
The course was in great shape, but scoring conditions were tough. The format for the competition is the same as previous years.
Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least three of the six qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round.
If any players didn’t turn in their scorecards last Tuesday, please email your scores to HCP&R at parks@hampshirewv.com.
From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October.
Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round. Mike Ryan (gross) and Greg Corley (net) are the defending champions.
Our next outing will be held on Tuesday, May 9, at The Woods in Hedgesville. The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be just $30, and the first tee times begin at 1 p.m.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on some of the area’s premiere courses.
BINGO!
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor its next BINGO! event on Friday, April 28, at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park.
The doors will open at 5 p.m., and games will run from 6 until 9 p.m.
Concessions, including hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, chips, candy, and drinks, will be available at the Conference Center before and during the games.
Rates for the event will be as follows:
Book of 16 game cards will cost $20; second book of 16 game cards will cost $10.
Payouts for winners will be based on the number of players:
50 and under payout is $40 per winner; 51 to 99 payout is $50 per winner; 100 and over payout is $70 per winner.
We’ve added two big money games, with a winning payout of $100 for each one.
In addition to BINGO, we will feature other games of chance, including tips, a 50/50 raffle, and “The Joker’s Wild,” a game in which two lucky winners will be able to choose a card with a chance to win a jackpot of $1,400 that will grow each time the winning card isn’t chosen.
Come on out for an enjoyable evening of playing the games that young and old alike love to play.
Walk to be Fit
Walk To Be Fit began again on April 1. To register for the program, just stop by any FNB Bank location (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square, or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square, or the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney.
When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.
We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500 and 1,000 miles.
When you reach one of those milestones, or when your tally sheet is filled, just return it to the location where you picked it up, and we will contact you when you are eligible for a prize. Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and what could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts?
That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is available for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
• BINGO!
• 4-H Camp
• Weddings
• Wedding Receptions
• Baby Showers
• Business Meetings
• Business Conferences
• Family Reunions
• Birthday Parties
• Retreats
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
• Craft Shows
• Class Reunions
• Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals. Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, a private conference room, and a state-of-the-art sound system.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com. o
