Larry See

HCP&R will hold its annual Field Day on Wednesday, May 4, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Hampshire High School track. Field Day is a track and field competition for fifth-grade boys and girls from the five elementary schools in the county. 

The competition includes two field events (softball throw and standing broad jump) and six running events (100; 200; 400; 800; 1,600; and 4x100 relay). 

