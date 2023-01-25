This past season, the statewide average of bucks harvested skyrocketed by 18 percent compared to the 2021 season.
Although many people I talked to in the general area noticed slower deer movement, Hampshire County still found itself in the 5th place slot in overall buck harvest by county.
In reality, it isn’t too terribly surprising as a lot of things fell into place perfectly throughout the season, creating a perfect storm for buck movement and harvest.
It isn’t a shock that the vast majority of bucks are killed during the firearms season, and this past year, the dates and weather lined up for great buck movement. Because the season opened fairly early, bucks were still on the hunt for does and were moving with vigor trying to catch the last available chance to breed.
Paired with the end of the rut, the weather was sunny and cold, which encouraged the bucks to be on their feet early and often. I know the buck I killed with a gun was hot on the trail of a doe, and I heard reports of hard rutting activity from many others throughout the county.
On years when the mast crop is limited, more deer tend to get killed because they become more visible in fields. Since there is limited feed in the timber via acorns, the deer are forced into fields where they can feed on grass and clover. During rifle season, a lot of people sit on field edges where they can see a long distance, so if the deer are moving to fields in daylight hours, more will get killed.
This fits the narrative for archery season as well because instead of deer simply standing up out of their beds and feeding on acorns around them, they are forced to move more, and farther to eat. This makes it much easier to intercept them on a bed-to-feed pattern in October. In my personal experience, I definitely saw more bucks in fields throughout the month of October than I have for quite some time.
Ironically, I did kill my West Virginia archery buck on a patch of isolated oaks, but on average bucks did seem to spend more time in open areas.
This year, because of the nice weather, there were simply more hunters in the woods, which makes a lot of sense in regard to the higher buck harvest numbers. On years when the weather is miserable, a lot of people spend less time afield which creates a lack of opportunity. This year, the opening week of gun season was full of beautiful bluebird days, which kept people in their stands longer. This certainly is not a bad thing, as people spending time afield is the goal of hunter recruitment, but it definitely took a toll on the harvest.
It is always interesting to look at the harvest data after each season and compare it to what you see in your personal time afield.
Although Hampshire County is oftentimes one of the leaders in buck harvest, this is one of the highest we have been on the overall poll. Certainly an interesting statistic for the season, and it will be neat to see how the buck herd rebounds going into 2023. o
