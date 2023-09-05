10 years ago - 2013
Trojans sweep triangular, up and down in tourney
The Hampshire Volleyball team took care of business against 2 area opponents in its debut, then headed to Morgantown last Saturday to compete in an invitational tournament.
The Trojans swept both host Keyser and Frankfort in a triangular Wednesday night, beating the Golden Tornado 2-0, and taking out the Falcons 2-1.
Offensively, Ericka Gordon led Hampshire with a total of 16 kills, 8 in each match. She was aided by 15 service points from Catherine Largent, and 23 assists by Katie Lafollette.
It was an impressive start to the season for Hampshire, and the team took the momentum on the road for 4 more matches Saturday in Morgantown. o
