SHENANDOAH JUNCTION – The host of the Jim Taylor Invitational proved they have one of the best track teams in the state, whether it’s boys or girls.
The Jefferson girls scored 177 points to claim first place while the Cougar boys matched their first place finish netting 165 points.
“Jefferson has a very good track team,” said HHS coach Duane Colebank.
“We are going to do everything we can to get to them. We need to get those third, fourth and fifth place points. I’m not sure if we will have enough to hold them off but we are going to give them a good meet the next time we get together.”
The Trojan girls finished runner-up with 102 points overall and the HHS boys managed 49 points for sixth place.
One of the reasons the boys finished in last place was due to the timing of the meet, on Easter weekend during spring break.
“I don’t believe in making excuses or anything like that, but I will never have another meet on Easter weekend with days off,” said Colebank.
“It’s just so hard to get the kids to practice and almost impossible at times to get them to the meet. I want our kids to have some family time and that’s what we are going to do.”
One of the reasons for the boys shortfall on points was the lack of relay teams. Simply put, if you aren’t pulling down points in relays, you can’t compete with the elite teams.
“It makes it difficult at times, I appreciate the kids and I appreciate the parents for what they do.”
Individually, only two Trojans managed to capture a blue ribbon on Saturday. Senior Grant Hicks set a PR in discus with a throw of 148-04 to take first.
Freshman Hisley Keiter cleared 4-08.00 in high jump to win her event. With school back in session, the Trojans will take comfort in normalcy in routine as they gear up to compete in the Woodgrove Invite on Friday, April 14.
“The northern end of Virginia is the mecca for track in the state,” explained Colebank on why HHS is competing in Purcellville. o
Team scores
Jim Taylor Invitational
Boys
1. Jefferson 165
2. Keyser 126
3. Martinsburg 83
4. Hedgesville 70
5. Washington 60
6. Hampshire 49
Girls
1. Jefferson 177
2. Hampshire 102
3. Martinsburg 82
4. Hedgesville 79
5. Washington 70
6. Keyser 26
Girls results
HHS Top 5 finish
100 meters
4. Kora McBride 13.68
5. Lynnea Clark 13.94
400 meters
2. Gio Matthews 1:04.40
3. Madi See 1:08.00 PR
100m hurdles
4. Lydia Moreland 18.66
300m hurdles
2. Mulledy Jane Cook 50.90 PR
4x100 relay
4. Lynnea Clark 53.68
Kora McBride
Maliyah Steinmetz
Madi See
4x200 relay
2. Lynnea Clark 1:54.42
Giovanna Matthews
Kora McBride
Maliyah Steinmetz
4x400 relay
4. Bailey Nichols 4:33.42
Giovanna Matthews
Madi See
Mulledy Jane Cook
4x800 relay
3. Emalee Bradley 10:53.36
Sasha Rohr
Natalie Sions
Lexi Whetzel
4x102.5 shuttle hurdles
2. Lani Stewart 1:18.93
Abby Hall
Alicyn Eversole
Lydia Moreland
Shot Put
2. Kaylie Hall 31-05.00 PR
4. Milly Wilson 30-00.00
Discus
3. Milly Wilson 96-00
High Jump
1. Hisley Keiter 4-08.00
3. Kora McBride 4-06.00
Long Jump
5. Lydia Moreland 14-06.50 PR
Boys Results
HHS Top 5 finish
100 meters
5. Trenton Timbrook 11.70
200 meters
5. Trenton Timbrook 24.35
1600 meters
2. Caden Davis 4:54.68 PR
4x100 relay
5. Jon Moreland 48.02
Trenton Timbrook
Zach Haines
Dom Strawn
4x400 relay
5. Mason Cardamone 4:04.28
Noah Lipps
Dylan Streisel
Caden Davis
4x800 relay
2. Mason Cardamone 8:51.88
Noah Lipps
Dylan Streisel
Caden Davis
Shot Put
3. Grant Hicks 41-04.00
4. Justin Frazer 40-09.00 PR
Discus
1. Grant Hicks 148-04 PR
High Jump
5. Jenson Fields 5-04.00
5. Dom Strawn 5-04.00
Long Jump
2. Colten Fleming 17-03.00
