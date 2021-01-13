50 Years ago
The Hampshire High Trojan football squad will be honored at a banquet sponsored by the Tri-Valley Football Conference for the league champions. The dinner is Sun., Jan. 24, at the Keyser Moose Home and will begin at 6:30.
The dinner will honor the Trojans as conference champions by presenting the championship trophy and members of the All Tri-Valley Team will be presented emblems for their achievements. Athletes from Hampshire receiving special awards include: Bob Ansel, Larry Fuller, Terry Fuller and Darrell Herron.
40 Years ago
Hampshire opened the season by reeling off 3 straight victories before being downed by defending PVC Champion Berkeley Springs and the losing of a tough 10 point decision at Tucker County.
After getting past opening game jitters at East Hardy with a 48-33 victory on the strength of 18 points by Kevin Malick and 14 by David Riggleman, the Trojans jumped off to a 31-27 halftime lead over Berkeley Springs and cruised to their 2nd win 66-57.
Malick again was the big gun with 26 markers on 6 field goals and 14 for 18 at the foul line. Junior swing man Greg Bowman added 16 points.
30 Years ago
The Trojans will have to look to 1991 for the 1st victory of the young season as they travel to Petersburg tonight (Wed.) to take on a 2-4 Viking squad. Hampshire dropped 2 contests to Maryland schools to wind down the 1990 part of the season at 0-4.
Beall of Frostburg invaded Trojan territory on Tues., Dec. 18 and came away with a rather easy 62-49 triumph. A 21 point 4th quarter surge by Beall sealed the game.
The Mounties led at the end of 3 quarters by a 5 point margin (41-36). Shawn Cuthbertson led the 4th quarter charge with a 3 pointer and 4 foul shots.
20 Years ago
With arguably 1 of the finest defensive games of the season, Hampshire stifled the Vikings of Petersburg into scoring a season low 33 points as the Trojans recorded a 52-33 win at home last Thursday.
No Viking cracked double figures for the contest, with senior forward Matt Vance and point guard Simon Buric sharing the team-high in scoring with 8 points apiece. Meanwhile, Trojan power forward Adam Lee turned in his most prolific scoring evening of the season with a 23-point outburst that set the tone for the Trojans early.
10 Years ago
Sometimes the polls are correct. Sometimes they aren’t. Northern and Allegany, led by the area’s top 2 players, showed why they are the area’s top 2 teams last week, grabbing victories over Hampshire on their home courts.
But the Trojans, ranked 5th themselves, dismantled No. 3 Southern 42-35 Monday, evening their record at 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference. “It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done,” Coach Al Straley said after Monday night’s victory.
The Trojans combatted Southern’s deliberate, half-court game with their usual full-court pressure, but this time the shots fell for Hampshire’s girls. They hit 5 of 8 3-pointers, 3 by Hannah Carl and 2 more by Lindsey Miller.
A pair of back-to-back treys from that duo put the Trojans back in the game midway through the 2nd quarter. Southern had ground out a 10-4 lead when Miller hit hers and the next trip down court Carl hit hers. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.