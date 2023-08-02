SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was 80 degrees and sunny on Monday evening and the Trojan cross country team stood face to face with a brick wall.
Coach Bill Lipps shouted out instructions for the kids to keep their knees high with palms on the bricks, then yelled “Go!”
All 18 runners started chopping their feet. This was day one of fall sports practice and the Trojan cross country team hit the ground running. Perhaps the most notable difference compared to last year at this time, was the number of boys who are ready to run – 10 in total.
“Our numbers are up, and it’s great,” said coach Bill Lipps. “Last year if we had an injury, we didn’t score. So from that standpoint, we have 10 boys this year and all of them are excited and working hard. It’s a whole new enthusiasm level for the boys team since I have been here.”
Coach Lipps expects 20 kids in total on the cross country team this year, 10 boys and 10 girls.
With the higher number of participants, practices and expectations have been altered.
When asked about inter-squad competition at practice, coach Lipps believes the competitive environment will make his team better.
“Oh yeah, absolutely,” confirmed Lipps.
“I always tell these kids they are the strongest mentally because it is the toughest sport mentally, to come out and do five or six miles and always stay moving. When you have larger numbers like that it makes it so much easier for them and I have seen that over this summer.”
Coach Lipps and his daughter, assistant coach Hannah Lipps, kept the runners busy this summer with different workouts while requiring each athlete to keep track of their running in a log book.
“Hannah and I have noticed that this group has come out and run together and it’s been a lot more productive,” said Lipps.
The 2023 Trojans have five seniors to lead the squad but expectations for the underclassmen are high as well given the ample amount of talent on the squad.
“What we expect from all of them is hard work,” said Lipps.
“Mileage is different. You don’t push a freshman into a 40 or 50 mile week for sure, it’s just not healthy for them in the long run. We don’t expect the mileage to be the same, but we expect the effort to be the same.”
One of the leaders on the boys side will be junior Richard Hudson who put in a ton of time running over the summer.
“We saw him at a speed workout a few weeks ago,” explained Lipps.
“We did a couple of tempo runs at a mile each then we did some fartleks, and you saw his summer base come out in the later part of the workout. He was not tiring as the others were falling back.”
Hudson’s dedication to improvement has helped set the tone for where others need to be according to Lipps.
“As always, the first week we want to get them back in, we want them to get focused on cross country and we got school coming up, and while we are laughing and having a good time, we want them to get focused on what our goals are for the year,” Lipps stated.
Undoubtedly, the goal for the Hampshire harriers will remain the same under coach Lipps, a regional championship. o
