SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans wrapped up the regular season last week on a fast trot thanks to the boot of “Ankle Breaker” Kaleigh Hott.
Hott netted a brace (2 goals) against Berkeley Springs in a 2-0 Trojan victory and another brace against Washington in a 2-2 tie against the Patriots.
“She has scored 4 in a row now, and they all were those same setup deep shots that we see from her in practice and now it has transmitted to the game, so it’s the right timing again, right when it needs to be,” said Coach Troy Crane.
The win against Berkeley Springs was a dominant performance by the Trojans as the team lived in Indian Territory most of the game. Hampshire peppered the net with shot after shot, but only 2 tickled the twine. Hott’s sniper shots were the difference in the game as she was assisted from Hannah Ault and Izzy Blomquist.
“Out of 27 shots you would like to score more than 2 goals, but getting those 27 shots is where the game lies, it’s having that teamwork and getting those passes to have the opportunity to get those shots, and sometimes they don’t fall,” said Coach Crane.
“But I’m very pleased to be getting the shots from everybody at every level.”
The game against Washington might have been just what the doctor ordered heading into the postseason as the Trojans tied the Patriots 2-2, to finish the year with a 10-5-1 overall record.
Earlier this season, Hampshire was shutout twice by the Patriots 7-0 and 2-0, so the ability to grab some goals against the sectional rival should be a boost headed into the postseason.
“We had to stay positive all year and we had to grow all year and we couldn’t have any plateaus and we really didn’t,” Crane acknowledged.
“It’s all coming together at the right time.”
The Trojans played in the sectional semifinals last night against Jefferson. If Hampshire came away with victory, they will be back on the field tomorrow, Oct. 22, at Washington with kickoff at 7 p.m. o
