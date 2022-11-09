HEDGESVILLE – The Trojans arrived in Berkeley County bruised and battered. Only 32 players were in uniform for Hampshire as they attempted to spoil the playoff dreams of Hedgesville.
The Eagles entered Friday night with a 4-5 record, ranked No. 16 in the West Virginia Secondary School Activity Commission ratings.
It didn’t take long for the Hedgesville playoff party to begin after they scored 28 points in the 1st quarter and held a 42-0 lead at intermission.
Hedgesville added 3 more touchdowns in the 2nd half to stretch their lead to 61-0.
Credit the Trojans for refusing to quit, highlighted by Vinny Greear’s 76-yard touchdown reception from QB Jenson Fields late in the 2nd half. Caleb Vandevander hauled in a 3-yard pass from Fields for the 2-point conversion.
“I was proud of how they continued to battle for an entire 4 quarters and never gave up,” said HHS head coach Aaron Rule.
Statistically the Eagles racked up 392 total yards, led by their rushing attack that accounted for 340.
Hedgesville QB Jaxon Ruest went 5-for-11 tossing 2 touchdowns and rushing for another.
Jacob Young led Hedgesville with 85 yards on 3 carries and 1 touchdown.
Brett Pedersen, Hunter Turner and Tanner Matthew all added 1 rushing TD.
Xavier Kirk was the top Eagle wideout, catching 2 passes for 44 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Declan Hall went 6-for-6 on PAT’s for the Eagles.
“We wanted to come out and play as a team,” Faircloth told the Journal after the game.
“Something we haven’t been doing last couple of weeks. We wanted them to play as one and rely on the guy next to them and not try to do it all themselves.”
Hampshire QB Jenson Fields completed 5 passes for 92 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.
Fields’ main target was Vinny Greear who caught 3 passes for 84 yards and 1 touchdown.
Bobby Spring was the Trojan leading rusher with 20 yards on 5 carries.
One player that stood out to coach Rule in the Hedgesville game was Hayden Snyder.
“Hayden doesn’t ever complain and he earned his defensive start Friday evening because of how hard he worked all week not only on defense but also on scout D,” said Rule.
“He was attentive in practice and showed up every day willing to learn and get better and is a very coachable and very likable kid.”
After the game coach Rule was asked what he said to his team following the lopsided loss.
“I told them I loved them and would do anything for any of them and I was proud of how hard they battled under all circumstances Friday night,” said Rule.
The Trojans finished the season with a 3-7 overall record. Although the season has come to a close, the work to improve continues.
“We need to be recruiting the hallways and getting more guys out for the team to help with our numbers,” said Rule.
“Only 32 players were dressed so we need to make sure if we aren’t wrestling or playing basketball, we need to be in the weight room working on our speed, agility, and overall strength during the offseason. We also need to not be ghosting our teammates and coaching staff and continue building these relationships.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.