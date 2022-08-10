The opening of fall sports will feature golf teams at 2 schools within the county. RMS and HHS have been approved to begin play while CBMS contemplates the interest level and logistics of golf.
Golf at HHS
Besides a brief round in 2015, Hampshire High has not fielded a competitive golf team since 1980.
At the 2015 regional tournament former Hampshire Review sports editor John Wall wrote, “The Trojans finished last with a score of 400 plus against the 10 competing teams.”
Washington won regionals that year with a low score of 245 and Spring Mills earned a berth to states with a score of 247.
The Patriots and Cardinals finished at least 150 strokes ahead of Hampshire, an astonishing margin.
According to former HHS golf coach Travis Liller, there were 2 main challenges that plagued the Trojans that season.
1. Finding golfers with or without golfing experience to step up and represent Hampshire
2. The struggle to get enough athletes to matches
Regarding the 1st challenge, the outlook is certainly more favorable in 2022 with 10 boys and 5 girls on the official roster. Undoubtedly, ample numbers are critical
for the longevity of the program. More kids that swing the iron stick, the better chance of program success.
However, similar to 2015, many golfers are attempting to pull double duty.
Back then, Evan Staley and John Judy split time between football and golf with priorities going to the games on the gridiron.
The same problem still exists in 2022.
Out of the 6 boys that played at The Woods last week, 4 of them play another sport. Dylan Streisel, Trenton Timbrook and Brayden Hott lace up the boots for the soccer team and Brady Stump pounds the pavement in cross-country.
Since golf will take a backseat to other athletics, the 2nd challenge is still prevalent, getting kids to matches.
HHS golf was not considered an official varsity sport until Monday, Aug. 1, when the board of education approved the conditional hiring of coach Jarrett Hott.
Golf at RMS
The ingredients to create a Pioneer golf team have quietly been in the works since spring.
Current RMS athletic director Chad VanMeter has spearheaded the venture and has done so meticulously.
Unlike some of the unknowns at HHS, Romney appears fully prepared for their inaugural golf campaign.
The Pioneers will be competing in the Potomac Valley League against 4 other member schools.
“Petersburg and Warm Springs have teams and I have been told a few kids at East Hardy are playing and 1 kid at Pendleton as well,” said coach VanMeter.
RMS will be competing under WVSSAC guidelines as a sanctioned sport with 6 boys on the active roster.
Coach VanMeter is volunteering his time to the betterment of the program and will not receive compensation for his efforts.
Equipment, balls, bags, clubs, transportation and attire are the responsibility of each player/parent.
“The only thing I have asked for is a vehicle to away matches,” said VanMeter.
Romney has 7 competitions on the schedule for 2022 season with their 1st match starting today, Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Valley View Golf Course in Moorefield at 4 p.m.
In order to determine match winners, the 4 lowest scores from each team are summed to determine the winner over the course of 9 holes.
The exception to this format is the PVL Tournament, which is an 18-hole competition to wrap up the season and determine the conference champion.
Eager to get the season underway, coach VanMeter has been working with his kids at Mill Creek Golf Course and focusing on the fundamentals at practice. Stance, form, and technique have been the emphasis for VanMeter during practice sessions.
The Pioneer golfers, inexperienced yet anxious to learn, have received full support from Mill Creek Golf Course.
“Mill Creek has been phenomenal,” said VanMeter.
“They have bent over backwards for our kids and encouraged the kids to come over anytime. Whether it’s giving us golf balls to use on the practice green or bringing out water for the boys to drink.”
Golf at CBMS
What about Capon Bridge? Undoubtedly, when golf is approved at HHS and RMS, it’s only natural to contemplate whether the Bobcats could field a squad.
Right now, the answer is no.
“I currently don’t know any students who are interested in playing the sport,” said athletic director Bryan Potter.
“I also don’t have anybody that is interested in wanting to coach.”
Without a coach, it is impossible to field a team.
The current golf environment on the east end of the county is challenging as well from a logistics standpoint.
“Our closest “home” course would be on average 30 minutes from the school, if they allowed us on the course,” explained Potter.
The Bobcat athletic director also pointed out that there is nowhere on the campus at CBMS for students to practice golf safely.
Hampshire school board president echoed the sentiments expressed by Potter.
“It would be great if we did, but logistically how would it work? This might not be feasible logistically.”
Both Morgan and Potter did not want to squash the future possibility for a Bobcat golf team, however, key components must be in place.
““If there is a coach, maybe we can try to work something out,” said Morgan on the possibility of a team down the road.
Perhaps even more important than having a coach, is having enough interest from the student-athletes to form a golf squad.
“I am all for having student involvement in extracurricular after school activities,” said Potter. “If there is anyone who believes they can make this happen, please reach out to me and we can see what we can work out.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.