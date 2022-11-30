West Virginia doesn’t belong in the Big12.
It’s never felt like “home.”
After the demolition of the Big East, I understand the reasoning for joining the Big 12. It was the right move at the right time.
The collapse of the Big East forced WVU to find a new home in a new conference.
Shockingly, it was the Big 12 that saved West Virginia from joining a mid-major. Most folks agreed it was better to play in a conference with schools over 20 hours away instead of joining an afterthought like the Sun Belt or Conference USA.
WVU’s travel expenditures became more costly and travel times increased to away games, but it was best to remain in a power 5 conference to secure and ensure relevance for the future of WVU athletics.
Our musket-toting Mountaineer joined forces with a conference filled with Cowpokes, Sooners, and Raiders which seemed like a good fit.
WVU’s time with the Big12 has been educational.
We learned how to flash new hand gestures.
“Horns Down” Texas
“Horned Frog” TCU
“Guns Up” Texas Tech
We learned new words to repetitive fight songs.
“Boomer Sooner”
“Boomer Sooner, Boomer Sooner,
Boomer Sooner, Boomer Sooner,
Boomer Sooner, Boomer Sooner,
Boomer Sooner, O-K-U!”
Did you know that Oklahoma’s fight song uses 15 different words in total?
Sooner is repeated 10 times, Boomer 8 times and Oklahoma 7.
The song also mentions death (twice).
These sophisticated lyrics set the tone for the high standard of education at this institution of higher learning.
I digress, overall WVU’s time in the Big 12 has provided some lasting memories including games against national champions in basketball and Heisman winners in football.
Thanks to the Big12, WVU remained in a power conference and avoided becoming Temple or South Florida – complete afterthoughts on the college sports landscape.
But with the departure of former athletic director Shane Lyons, it’s time to give an Oklahoma State big wave good-bye to the Big12.
It’s time for the Mountaineer mascot to pack her bags and take the country roads home to a conference on the Atlantic Coast.
Since WVU president Gordon Gee felt Morgantown athletics needed an overhaul, he fired Shane Lyons.
I’m not sure if Lyons was the problem, nevertheless, if Gee truly cares about the long-term future of the flying WV logo, then Gee must get West Virginia into the ACC.
That’s where West Virginia belongs – the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Regional rivalries will be renewed (Pitt, Va. Tech, Syracuse) and fans will be within driving distance of away games.
The tectonic plates of conference affiliation remain in motion as Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the SEC in 2025. Once the flagship brands of the Big12 exit for eternity, the heart (and money) of the conference will exit as well.
Without the power or influence of Texas and Oklahoma, the Big12 conference will appear inferior on a national level.
That’s why the time is NOW for WVU to mortgage their future and do whatever it takes to gain membership into the ACC. (Spare me the argument about inferior academics at WVU when ACC affiliate Louisville is a member institution.)
More importantly than finding a new athletic director or a new head football coach is to find a way into the ACC.
This is now a task for the West Virginia president.
If Gee gets West Virginia into the ACC, he will go down in history. o
