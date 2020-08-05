Patterns emerge when ranking the 9 HHS teams
The Trojan Countdown provides a good glimpse into how the teams at Hampshire High stacked up this past season with the obvious omission of spring sports.
Here were some of the trends of the year compared with the unknowns of the spring season. It’s impossible to break down and analyze the 2019-20 season without starting with the question “what if?”.
What if the girls track team had a chance to take the top spot on the Trojan Countdown once again like they did in 2018-19?
Last year, the lady trackers earned the top spot on the Trojan Countdown winning 82.3% of their contests, but in order to hold on to the top spot this year, they would have had to exceed the 91.6% win percentage posted by the girls soccer squad. Was it possible they could have eclipsed that mark? Yes. Was it likely they would have won over 92% of their contests? Extremely unlikely.
The boys track team won 64.5% of their contests in 2019, but lost several stars for the 2020 season including discus record holder John Hicks. Once again, was it possible the boys were able to outperform their expectations and improve upon the 40-22 record from 1 season ago? Sure, the Trojans would have fielded a strong squad in terms of long distance runners led by Chris Lucas, Dennis Davis, Hunter Rose and Coltyn Kile.
Senior Brian Stump would have been tasked with filling the void in the shot put and Christian Hicks continued to build his form in the discus.
The Hampshire baseball team finished the 2019 season with a 10-18 record, winning 35.7% of their games. The team in ‘19 was full of senior-led talent, but during the regular season the squad underperformed, losing games that appeared to be W’s prior to the start of the season.
The 2020 team had a ton of question marks in the lineup heading into March, but pitching was one area the Trojans looked to have depth. After missing the 2019 season due to an injury, senior Matt Kerns would have been the undisputed leader on the bump, while Tra Bryson, Wes Landis, Grant Landis, Alex Hott and Cohen Mowery.
The ingredients were there for the 2020 bunch to mesh together and outperform the 2019 team, especially if the bats started cooking.
Over on the dusty diamond of softball, things were looking brighter in early March for Coach Kevin Combs, as he had a team poised to improve upon the 1-24 record in 2019. The COVID crisis and the impact on the softball program was perhaps the biggest casualty and setback for a team full of youth and needing experience. Hard to forecast whether the Trojans would find their ace on the mound, but if kids like MacKenzie Corbin, Maggie Odom, or Gracie Fields found their rhythm on the mound, the Trojans in 2020 could have doubled, tripled or even quadrupled, their win total from a season ago.
One thing is for sure when it came to the 2020 spring teams, the boys and girls tennis squads couldn’t do worse than their 2019 counterparts. Last year, both teams went 0-14. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.