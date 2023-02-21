Over the weekend, I traveled to Nashville to partake in the annual National Wild Turkey Federation convention.
People and vendors from all over the country show up to advertise products, engage in seminars, and swap turkey-hunting tales from previous springs.
This year was a banner convention as the hot ticket item was a limited-run turkey vest made by Mossy Oak called “The Mr. Fox Vest”, which was named after Fox Haas, the father of Mossy Oak founder, Toxey Haas.
Since it was such a limited run, people stood in line for hours throughout the night with hopes of obtaining a ticket, which ensured the purchase of a vest.
This is only the second time Mossy Oak has produced a limited edition vest, the first being “The Bob Dixon” which was named after one of the founders who died of cancer in the early 2000s.
That vest was originally sold for around $150 and is now routinely bringing over $4,000 on eBay for heavily used vests.
The reason is that it is a piece of turkey hunting memorabilia that will never be produced again. There were 1986 of these vests produced, each numbered and worth just as much as one another. Anyone who has one of these turkey vests has a piece of turkey hunting history.
Fast forward to 2022, Mossy Oak started hinting at producing a limited edition vest for Fox Haas, and turkey hunters began going nuts regarding it.
There were speculations all over social media and internet forums speculating what it was going to be priced at, the practicality of it, and how many were going to be produced.
A few pictures of the vest were leaked on social media, last spring, but it quickly went quiet throughout the summer and fall.
Six weeks ago, Mossy Oak finally dropped the official news of “The Fox Vest”, and provided specific information regarding its purchase.
First, only 1944 vests were made, which is significant because 1944 was the year Mr. Fox killed his first turkey. Mossy Oak also relayed that the first 400 vests would be available for purchase at the NTWF convention in Nashville, starting Thursday morning, which was the first day of the convention.
People were unsure how Mossy Oak was going to distribute the vest to make it fair for everyone, but they finally released that people would be able to line up at the entrance of the convention room, and tickets would be handed out which would ensure a vest available for you to purchase at the Mossy Oak booth.
With hopes of obtaining one of these pieces of history, I hopped in my truck after school last Wednesday and made the ten-hour drive to the Opryland Resort in Nashville, arriving just after 2:00 in the morning.
Leaning my seat back for an hour, I got a little sleep then headed into the resort and found a line of turkey hunters waiting for a vest.
Sauntering in with U.S. Super Slammer, Tanner Burns (I wrote an article about his white Hawaiian Turkey in 2021), and Apex Ammunition Employee, Devin Duncan, ensured that I would at least be entertained for the next four hours while we waited for the show to open.
As the minutes ticked by, more and more people began showing up and the line grew out of sight.
Just before 7:00, the owner of Mossy Oak, Toxey Hass, and his son Daniel showed up and provided drinks and doughnuts for the first fifty people in line, which was really cool.
As the breakfast was being passed out, tickets began being handed to people in line. Luckily, I was handed ticket number 37, which ensure a vest for me when I got into the convention later that day.
It was pretty surreal and there was certainly a sigh of relief as I cradled my ticket like a newborn child. A few hours later, I was holding onto my very own “Fox Vest”, and couldn’t have been more elated.
The vest itself is exceptionally well built and will replace my old turkey vest as an everyday hunter, even though it is already worth a lot of money on the internet.
I received vest number 240, and fun fact, vest number 5 sold for over $30,000 at the NWTF auction Saturday night.
If you aren’t a turkey hunter, this means nothing, but to a die-hard turkey guy, it means a whole heck of a lot. o
