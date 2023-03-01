SUNRISE SUMMIT – A trio of Trojans are headed to Huntington this week to compete in the WVSSAC wrestling state tournament.
Junior Justice Steinmetz joins seniors Levi Richman and Jon Moreland as they hit the mat on Thursday evening.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 6:35 pm
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 6:35 pm
SUNRISE SUMMIT – A trio of Trojans are headed to Huntington this week to compete in the WVSSAC wrestling state tournament.
Junior Justice Steinmetz joins seniors Levi Richman and Jon Moreland as they hit the mat on Thursday evening.
“Our goal is to win at least four matches,” said Hampshire head coach Kam Ludwig.
“Hopefully at least each wrestler gets a win, but four would be ideal.”
175-pound: Jon Moreland
Jon Moreland wound up in fourth place at regionals and he will face regional champion Luca Felix from University HS.
“A kid like Jon Moreland makes it easy, super fast, really strong with great balance,” said Ludwig.
“It only takes 1 second for him to find an advantage and do what it takes to win.”
106-pound Justice Steinmetz
Justice Steinmetz finished in third place at regionals and he will be facing the runner-up Nate Volk from Huntington High.
“Justice’s first match is going to be really tough, but if he keeps it close or is able to pull it out, he would turn a lot of heads for sure,” said Ludwig.
“It’s going to be really good for him to get experience at states. He has either wrestled kids with a ton of experience or very little experience but this will be a good gauge for him.”
150-pound Levi Richman
Levi Richman captured the bronze at regionals and he will wrestle against Ryan Ward of John Marshall.
“Levi is close to fully healthy,” said Ludwig. “He should be confident going into his matches. As far as the bracket is concerned he is getting a tough match right off the top.”
Although coach Ludwig would’ve liked to see more Trojans wrestling at states, he is pleased with what he has seen from his team this season.
“It’s been a great season and we’ve had a good weeks of practice,” said Ludwig.
“I want to thank kids like Kaylie Hall and Ross Hicks who came out and helped at practice everyday to help get these three guys get ready and compete at states.”
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.