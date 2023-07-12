Hampshire County Rippers

Hampshire County Rippers (kneeling) Macie Spaid; (standing, left to right) Paislee Flanagan, Ayla Hott, Elizabeth Alkire, Brinley Hotchkiss, Lydia Wolford, Jessie Whitacre, Ryleigh Combs, Karsyn Cannon, Elizabeth Keister, Annabelle Connell, Kenadee Haines.

ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Rippers, a member of the U8 Mountain State Softball League, will be heading to Harrisonburg, Va. this weekend to compete in the Rocktown Smackdown tournament, putting their undefeated record of 15-0 on the line.

Rippers head coach Patrick Flanagan explained that the Mountain State Softball League is equivalent to Little League in the Cumberland, Frostburg, Fort Ashby and Keyser area. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.