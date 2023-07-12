ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Rippers, a member of the U8 Mountain State Softball League, will be heading to Harrisonburg, Va. this weekend to compete in the Rocktown Smackdown tournament, putting their undefeated record of 15-0 on the line.
Rippers head coach Patrick Flanagan explained that the Mountain State Softball League is equivalent to Little League in the Cumberland, Frostburg, Fort Ashby and Keyser area.
“The girls have made friends for life and learned how to push themselves to a higher level,” said Flanagan.
“The girls are excited and ready to play. They know the teams they will be playing are the best.”
Flanagan, along with assistant coaches Steven Haines and Mark Heavener, have been teaching the Ripper girls proper softball techniques at the plate and in the field.
“From batting to catching fly balls or simply running the bases correctly, everyone has gotten better every week,” said Flanagan.
The Rippers seek to extend their winning streak with games at Purcell Park on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. o
