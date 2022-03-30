SUNRISE SUMMIT – Alex Hott kept Frankfort bats cold by using a simple formula: pound the strikezone.
The senior hurler tossed 83 pitches with 53 strikes in 5 innings as Hampshire froze the Falcons 11-1 last Tuesday.
“Alex did a great job keeping them off balance,” said coach Chad VanMeter. “Also, we played some great defense behind him.”
One of the reasons for the lopsided score was the difference in fielding. Hampshire had zero errors, while Frankfort racked up 6.
“Something we have been preaching this year is putting pressure on the other team,” explained VanMeter. “When the other team makes a mistake we need to make them pay for it.”
With the game tied 0-0 entering the bottom of the 3rd inning, Hampshire started to make Frankfort pay. After 2 fielding errors by the Falcons, 2 men were on base with 2 outs when Conner Wolford smacked a line drive to right field scoring 2 runs.
“That was a big hit in a big situation,” said VanMeter.
Wolford’s single was followed by 2 walks and another error, which allowed HHS to score 2 more runs, grabbing a 4-0 lead.
Frankfort responded with 1 run in the top of the 4th, but HHS went back to work led by Alex Hott who notched in RBI single scoring Brady Stump to make it 5-1.
Hott sent 3 more runs across the plate in the bottom of the 5th to finish the day with 2 hits and 4 RBI.
On the mound, Hott earned the win, striking out 6 Falcons, allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run.
Conner Wolford finished with 1 hit, 2 RBI and 1 run to help the Trojans.
Also at the plate, Colin Hott had 1 hit and 1 RBI while Brady Stump also tallied 1 RBI on a sacrifice.
The script was flipped on Friday night when Jefferson thumped Hampshire 12-0 in 5 innings.
Hampshire committed 6 errors compared Jefferson’s zero.
“When you make a mistake against Jefferson, they make you pay for it,” said VanMeter. “Jefferson is a good team. Once 1 bad thing happens, things start to boil over and erupt.”
Hampshire finished with 2 total hits as J.J. Charlton notched 1 and Conner Wolford tallied the other.
The Trojans were back in action last night with a trip to Morgantown to play against University. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.