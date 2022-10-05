Hannah Ault

Hannah Ault uses her chest to score the winning goal.

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – Martinsburg arrived at Rannells Field last Thursday looking to take a bite out of Hampshire’s 13-game unbeaten streak. The Bulldogs barked and their play on the pitch had bite, but it wasn’t enough as Hampshire (10-0-4) kept a goose egg in the loss column with a 1-0 victory over Martinsburg.

The Trojans had a decisive advantage in possession and shots on frame during the 1st 60 minutes of play, however, the Bulldogs managed to keep the game scoreless.

