SUNRISE SUMMIT – Martinsburg arrived at Rannells Field last Thursday looking to take a bite out of Hampshire’s 13-game unbeaten streak. The Bulldogs barked and their play on the pitch had bite, but it wasn’t enough as Hampshire (10-0-4) kept a goose egg in the loss column with a 1-0 victory over Martinsburg.
The Trojans had a decisive advantage in possession and shots on frame during the 1st 60 minutes of play, however, the Bulldogs managed to keep the game scoreless.
“You have those games where things don’t fall for you right away,” said head coach Troy Crane.
“We spread the ball around, we were making runs, we were switching it, and doing everything we wanted to do but couldn’t get it to fall.”
At the 22-minute mark of the 2nd half, senior Hannah Ault showed off her fancy footwork and speed by scoring a goal to give HHS a 1-0 lead. Perhaps Hannah ran too fast when splitting the pair of Dog defenders, as the sideline ref deemed Ault offsides, voiding the goal.
As the 2nd half wound down, the field tilted in favor of HHS thanks to the constant pressure of the Trojan offense which led to a corner kick. Hampshire’s team leader in assists (7) Izzy Blomquist took the corner and placed it perfectly over the outstretched arms of the Martinsburg keeper. Who was waiting in midair for the ball? Hannah Ault. She physically powered through a pair of defenders and used her chest to send the game winning goal into the nylon.
“I was aiming for Hannah,” Blomquist admitted.
Set pieces have helped HHS win several games this season.
“We are such a defensive team that a lot of games will come down to that,” said Crane.
“We are young and those offensive connections aren’t as good as we want them to be.”
Heading into October, the Trojans remain unbeaten, which is something unfathomable to coach Crane before the season began.
“I circled this week as a concern,” said Crane.
“It was a game, then a day off, game, then a day off, game then a day off, game. I thought if we can just hit this stretch and go .500, then we will be clicking.”
The Trojans are more than clicking as they went 4-0-1 over that stretch and look to extend their unbeaten streak to 15 with a game on Tuesday night against Frankfort. o
