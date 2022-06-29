Unbeaten Trojans scorch opponents with 19 goals
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The heat coming from the turf at Hampshire High on Saturday matched the intensity of the Trojan offense as they netted 19 goals and won all 4 games to capture the Coldwell Banker Classic title.
The day kicked off with an impressive victory over Keyser 5-1, followed by a shutout of Preston 5-0. As temperatures began to touch the 90s, one of the biggest challenges was finding a way to stay cool throughout the day.
“I told our kids to stay hydrated in order to prevent cramping and stay in the shade,” said coach Robby Hott.
The Trojans started the day with a game at 8 a.m. and didn’t finish playing their final game until 5 p.m.
Even with the long breaks, that didn’t phase the top Trojan squad as they rolled over Berkeley Springs 7-0 in their 3rd match.
The final game of the tournament featured a pair of undefeated squads, Bishop Walsh and Hampshire.
Games were split into 15 minute halves and after the 1st half of the final match, the Spartans held a 1-0 advantage.
During intermission, coach Hott gathered his kids under the tent on the sidelines and told them how to win the 2nd half.
“I told them don’t panic, keep calm and keep working,” said Hott.
“We outplayed, out-possessed and out-controlled the other team, we just needed to get the 1st goal.”
And that’s exactly what happened.
Midfielder Dylan Streisel gathered possession of the ball on the right side of the field and blasted a shot from about 30-yards out that caught the Bishop Walsh keeper offguard and found its way to the back of the net to tie the game 1-1.
A few minutes later, Dom Strawn was granted a free kick from outside the box and the sharp shooting senior blasted the ball past the outstretched arms of Bishop Walsh’s goalkeeper to give Hampshire the lead 2-1.
The Trojans kept applying pressure and the suffocating defense didn’t allow any further goals from BW to wrap up the win and claim the championship.
One of the most impressive performances of the day came from Trenton Timbrook who scored or assisted on 9 of Hampshire’s goals.
“He was very explosive on the field and unselfish with the ball,” said Hott.
“His 1st 3 steps helped him break away from defenders.”
Timbrook was named tournament MVP for his outstanding play.
“It was an honor to receive it and shows that I can be a leader on the field,” said Timbrook after being named MVP.
One of the most notable improvements in Timbrook’s game is his soft, yet deliberate touches on the ball.
“The summer practices have really helped improve my footwork and passing,” said Timbrook.
“The drills that Coach Robby and Coach D implement really help.”
Along with Timbrook, Brady Pyles was named to the All-Tournament team.
“We welcomed him into the midfield because Brady has great field vision, great ball control,” explained coach Hott.
Hampshire goalkeeper Noah Lipps also earned recognition for his outstanding play in net.
“We watched him grow tremendously in the offseason,” said coach Hott.
“I couldn’t be happier with his performance. He was calm and controlled with the ball and never in a rush.”
Hampshire had 2 squads playing on Saturday and the 2nd team, mostly filled with JV players, participated and played with passion.
“Very proud of both teams, very young group of boys, they handled themselves very well with a 1-0 victory over Berkeley Springs and a tie with Keyser 1-1,” said Hott.
With successful showings in Wheeling and Fairmont and a Coldwell Banker Classic championship to boot, the confidence within the soccer program is at an all-time high heading into the fall campaign.
“I think it’s huge,” said Hott regarding the championship boost given to his program. o
