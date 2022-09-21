HHS scores 35 in 1st quarter in 49-0 rout of Park View
SUNRISE SUMMIT – From start to finish, Hampshire (2-2) dominated Park View (1-2) in all 3 facets of the game: offense, defense and special teams.
“We got to score points offensively, defensively and special teams, and we did it in every phase today,” said coach Aaron Rule after the game.
“We try to get our kids to understand that we are going hard from start to finish, and we did that today.”
It was evident HHS came out of the locker room focused and ready to go scoring a total of 35 points in the 1st quarter and 49 in the 1st half.
Although Hampshire hit the turf with venom and fury, the mindset of the team was no different than any other week according to coach Rule.
“We talk about going 1-0 every week,” said Rule.
“Win or lose the previous week, it doesn’t matter. You play the next play, forget about the last play, and it’s the same thing going in week in, week out. You play the football game.”
The lopsided affair was a big
confidence boost for the Trojans as they even their record to .500 with strong performances from all 3 facets.
Offense
The Trojan offense featured a few new wrinkles this week mixed in with their consistent performers so far this season. Freshman QB Landon Eversole had another solid outing tossing darts all over the field finishing with 7 completions on 10 attempts for a total of 110 yards and 2 touchdowns. On the opening drive, Hampshire had 2nd down from their own 46 yard line. Eversole hit Zander Robinson with a precise pass and Robinson toted the rock across the goal line for a 56-yard touchdown. Eversole’s 2nd TD pass of the game also came in the 1st quarter when he found Caleb Vandevander who hauled in the 22 yard pass to extend the Trojan lead to 35-0.
Eversole split time at QB with junior Jenson Fields who made his return to the Trojan football program. Fields is a different type of QB and relies on his feet to move the offense. Fields averaged 10 yards per carry and tied the team lead in rushing yards with 66 yards on 6 carries. Fields showed off his elusiveness when he found pay dirt in the 2nd quarter on a 23-yard rushing touchdown to make it 49-0 Hampshire.
Jon Moreland lined up in the backfield and led the Hampshire ground game with 66 yards on 7 carries. Moreland runs more like a fullback and has no problem lowering the shoulder to gain a few more yards. Moreland showed off his ability to bulldoze defenders when he trucked several Park View players on his 10- yard rushing touchdown in the 2nd quarter.
“We knew he would be very effective because of how hard he runs downhill,” said Rule.
Junior RB Brennen Brinker also found the endzone for HHS as he finished the game with 31 yards on 11 rushes and scoring 1 touchdown.
Defense
The goal of every defense every game is to collect a goose egg on the scoreboard. Mission accomplished. Senior linebacker Grant Hicks led the feisty and physical Trojan defense with 8 tackles.
Hicks attributes the success on Friday night to the work put in throughout the week.
“We took practice more seriously,” said Hicks.
“When we worked on the sled, we got our footwork down and we got mentally in tune before the game and we were ready to go.”
Hicks wasn’t the only player ready to go as his band of Trojans played strong including Nathan Sions who tallied 4 tackles on the day and pressured the Park View QB constantly.
Vinny Greear had a big day on defense highlighted by 2 interceptions and 5 tackles.
The kid that set the tone for the Trojan defense was Zander Robinson who made a few punishing hits while racking up 3.5 tackles.
“We came out flat against Frankfort and Rock Ridge and I knew I had to come out big to start this game against Park View and we saw what happened,” explained Robinson.
“All of the coaches and guys believe that once we get ahead, we just keep going.”
Coach Rule tipped his cap to his junior outside linebacker for sparking the team.
“Zander is Zander,” said Rule.
“He plays really hard and does some things that spark the team. Whenever he makes big plays it kind of sparks us.”
Another standout on defense was Caleb Vandevander who had a SportsCenter type of interception and then took the rock to the house for a pick 6.
“Caleb is just like Zander, two kids that have played since they were freshmen and I love them to death,” said Rule.
“His defensive play just sparked us more.”
Special teams
The kicking game is often overlooked until there is an error. Sophomore Bryson Richardson continued his automatic PAT’s by splitting the uprights on 7 different attempts.
Not only did HHS look good kicking the ball, they looked good defending the kick as well. On 4th down and 31 from the Park View 5 yard line, Zander Robinson beat his man and blocked Jason Velasco’s punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for a Trojan touchdown to give them a 14-0 advantage.
Next Up
The Trojans are back on track with a confidence building win over Park View but the road gets much tougher starting this Friday against Keyser (2-1).
“Keyser is Keyser. We know they are going to be well coached and come in playing some smash mouth football,” said Rule. “We got to be the ones punching, not getting punched.”
Hampshire 49 Park View 0
Hampshire 35 14 0 0 – 49
Park View 0 0 0 0 – 0
1st Quarter
H – Zander Robinson 54 yard pass from Landon Eversole (Bryson Richardson PAT)
H – Zander Robinson blocked punt recovered in the end zone (Richardson PAT)
H – Brennen Brinker 4 yard rush (Richardson PAT)
H – Interception Caleb Vandevander 46 yard return (Richardson PAT)
H – Vandevander 22 yard pass from Eversole (Richardson PAT)
2nd Quarter
H – Jon Moreland 10 yard rush (Richardson PAT)
H – Jenson Fields 23 yard rush (Richardson PAT)
Park View Hampshire
First Downs 14 21
Rushes-Yds 23-104 38-173
Recep-Yds 15-162 8-110
Passing Yds 162 110
Comp-Att 15-40 8-13
TD-INT 0-3 2-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-Yds 10-92 7-56
3rd Down 4-14 5-11
4th Down 3-7 1-5
FG Made-Att 0-0 0-0
Tackles 33.0 37.0
Time Poss 18:09 19:41
Rushing
H – Jon Moreland 7-66, Jenson Fields 6-66, Brennen Brinker 11-31, Bobby Spring 6-16, Sloan Clower 5-9, Landon Eversole 1- -4, Caleb Vandevander 1- -5, Blane Billmeyer 1- -6.
Passing
H – Landon Eversole 7-10, 110, 2 , Blane Billmeyer 0-1, 0, 0 Jenson Fields 1-2, 0, 0
Receiving
H – Zander Robinson 4-83, Caleb Vandevander 2-26, Brennen Brinker 1-1, Bobby Spring 1-0
PAT
H – Bryson Richardson 7-7
Tackle Leaders
H – Grant Hicks 8, Vinny Greear 5, Nathan Sions 4, Zander Robinson 3.5, Hayden Haslacker 2.5, Bobby Spring 2, Jon Moreland 2, Caleb Vandevander 2, Aiden Stambler 1, Justin Frazer 1, Hayden Snyder 1, Jacob Staub 1, Keenan Chambers 1, Bryson Richardson 1, Brennen Brinker 1, Chase Rexrode 1.
