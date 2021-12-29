Skiing/Tubing Trip to Canaan Valley Resort
This week we were informed by Canaan Resort that their tubing park will not be open by Jan. 17 due to unusually warm and wet conditions.
Therefore, we will have to cancel our tubing trip for that date. Anyone who has reserved tickets and paid in advance can get a refund by contacting the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300, or via email at parks@hampshirewv.com. We regret the cancellation, but weather is the 1 thing we can’t control.
However, we will be able to hold our skiing outing that day since Canaan is able to make enough snow for the slopes. The skiing is open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and the special group rate for that day is as follows: Ski Lift Ticket Only – $25; Ski Lift Ticket Plus Ski or Snowboard Rental – $35.
In order to get the skiing group rate, just tell the clerk at the ticket window that you are with the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation group. Don’t miss this opportunity to hit the slopes with your friends while enjoying a great rate.
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, Jan. 10, HCP&R will begin taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2022 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through Oct. 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park. Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day, including the disc golf course). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water, and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300, or you may stop by the office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those hours.
We will also accept reservations via our email at parks@hampshirewv.com. Don’t forget to get your reservation in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing.
Christmas Festival of Lights
The 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta continues to be a big hit. Early last week, we passed the 4,000 mark in car visiting the displays.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past 8 years. We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to 230 displays this year.
New features for 2021 include a huge Santa Train display in the center of the park and an animated “Merry Christmas” greeting sign over the entrance.
Also, don’t forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 106.5 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge.
The Festival will run through Jan. 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 until 10 p.m. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Fire Marshall recently inspected the Conference Center at Hampshire Park, and we still have some minor issues to clear up. We are hoping to have him back for a final inspection soon. After his approval, the building will get a general cleaning, and then we should be ready for the Grand Opening.
When completed, the 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com. o
