Nichols, Matthews finish top 50
ONA – In late August and early September, coach Bill Lipps scheduled 2 meets on the other side of the state to get his team prepared to compete at states in late October.
Those early trips paid dividends on Saturday, as the Trojan girls knew what to expect from the course and how to get prepared for a meet over 4 hours away.
“That’s the reason we went down there,” explained Lipps on his scheduling strategy.
“The whole purpose over Labor Day weekend was to see that course. I do believe that it helped the girls tremendously.”
According to RunWV.com, the Trojan girls were picked to finish in last place (12th overall) in the team competition; however, Lipps had his girls mentally and physically prepared to run.
“I think they ran as strong as I knew they could,” said Lipps on the 10th place finish.
“We had a couple girls out of place, or else I think we could have jumped up a couple more spots. It’s a long trip down there and we got plenty of rest. Great races with great times.”
Freshman Bailey Nichols was the fastest Trojan finishing 34th overall.
“Bailey has worked hard all season long,” said Lipps.
“She came down to states, set a PR and finished in the top 40. She did fantastic because of her focus and how hard she works.”
Sophomore Giovanna Matthews also finished in the top 50, crossing the finish line 46th (22:08). Peyton Asbury was once again impressive 56th (22:46) while senior Katie Dice captured 76th (23:57). Emalee Bradley wound up 82nd (24:24) and Ambrielle Odom 84th (24:35).
Girls Team Results
1. Morgantown 32
2. University 77
3. Cabell Midland 77
4. Buckhannon-Upshur 110
5. Jefferson 133
6. Hurricane 136
7. Parkersburg 198
8. Woodrow Wilson 219
9. Greenbrier East 249
10. Hampshire 270
11. George Washington 284
12. Martinsburg 287
HHS Girls Individual
34. Bailey Nichols 21:22
46. Giovanna Matthews 22:08
56. Peyton Asbury 22:46
76. Katie Dice 23:57
82. Emalee Bradley 24:24
84. Ambrielle Odom 24:35
87. Elowyn Boward 25:11
Top 5 Girls Individual
1. Irene Riggs, Morgantown, 16:32
2. Audrey Hall, Hurricane, 18:34
3. Savannah Pritt, Cabell Midland, 18:58
4. Madeline Gump, Morgantown, 18:59
5. Lydia Falkenstein, Buckhannon-Upshur, 19:00
Boys Team Results
1. University 39
2. Hurricane 56
3. Wheeling Park 77
4. Jefferson 122
5. Cabell Midland 131
6. Morgantown 166
7. Woodrow Wilson 174
8. Parkersburg South 246
9. George Washington 267
10. Washington 276
11. St. Albans 296
12. Musselman 322
HHS Boys Individual
70. Mason Cardamone 19:06
Top 5 Boys Individual
1. Ty Steorts, Hurricane, 15:27
2. Aaron Kidd, Hurricane, 15:41
3. Drew Zundell, University, 15:45
4. Aiden Kneeland, Woodrow Wilson, 15:48
5. Nick Kennedy, Hurricane, 15:55 o
