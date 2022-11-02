Bailey Nichols

Bailey Nichols finished 34th overall. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Nichols, Matthews finish top 50

ONA – In late August and early September, coach Bill Lipps scheduled 2 meets on the other side of the state to get his team prepared to compete at states in late October.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.