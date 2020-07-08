SUNRISE SUMMIT – As the mercury inched towards triple digits last Thursday, the Hampshire Heat Little League team was facing intense heat on the mound from the Fort Ashby Red Sox starting pitcher Lanson Orndorff.
Perhaps the only thing hotter than the temperature was the fastball from Orndorff as he tossed 6 innings of shutout baseball as the Red Sox routed the Heat 9-0.
“Lanson Orndorff pitched a great game. He threw hard and threw strikes,” said Hampshire Head Coach Brian Hott.
“Our kids haven’t practiced much and had a hard time catching up to his fastball until the 2nd time through the lineup. Then we started putting it in play. You can tell he has worked hard through the winter since we saw him last fall.”
Lanson’s fastball had blazing speed as he displayed complete control on the mound giving up just 2 hits on the afternoon while recording 13 strikeouts and facing 21 batters. Orndorff was hot at the plate as well, leading the Red Sox with 3 hits, 2 RBI, and 1 run. As a team, the Fort Ashby Red Sox combined for 9 hits on the day.
Besides Orndorff’s excellent pitching performance on the mound, the Heat struggled in the field defensively as they coughed up 5 errors.
At the plate for Hampshire, Brayden Hott and Wyatt Adams each picked up a hit for the Heat.
“The season so far has been a little tough, but we just haven’t had the field time and put the work in needed to get where we want to be,” said Coach Hott. “We have a great group of Hampshire boys and once they get more time on the field, we will see the results. I’ve already seen great improvement in the practice time since the last game.”
The loss drops the Hampshire Heat record to 0-3 on the season. Next up for the Heat is a game against the Oldtown Indians on Thursday, July 9 at 6 p.m. in Burlington.
The Heat also have a game against the Wiley Ford A’s on Monday, July 13 with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. in Wiley Ford. o
